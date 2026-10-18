Trekker Brothers uncover hidden treasures of Andhra's Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve

TIRUPATI: In most families, siblings grow up with different opinions, aspirations and ways of seeing the world. But for Tirupati‑based brothers Bandaru Ramana and Bandaru Balu, nature has been a shared passion for more than three decades.
Popularly known as trekking Ramana and trekking Bala, the duo have spent nearly 35 years leading Sunday treks in the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, inspired by stories told by their grandfather Bandaru Pullayya.
Their fascination began with Pullayya’s evening tales near the hills of Tirupati. During the Mahants period, the family leased a pedestrian pathway from Alipiri to the gopuram and lived close to the forest, rearing cattle. “Tigers used to roam like dogs then. Since they could attack cattle, the government issued special gun licences to a few important people, and our grandfather had one,” Ramana and Bala told TNIE.
By the late 1970s, the brothers were exploring sites such as Malagundam, Avachari wells, Chandragiri forests and Kalyani Dam. Their first trek to Thumburu Theertham revealed deep forest landscapes and strengthened their resolve to uncover hidden treasures.
“In those days, people in Tirupati did not know trekking; they knew only yatra or pilgrimage. Our grandfather’s stories inspired us to explore these places and understand natural and historical treasures around us,” they told TNIE.
Influenced by advocate Gogula Vijay Kumar, they helped establish Save Our Forest Trekking Society (SOFTREK) in 1984‑85. “We held the first seminar at SV High School’s Gandhi Hall. Many forest officials and dignitaries attended, and trekking was introduced systematically. Over time, we explored 50 to 60 new sites that people did not even know existed, including hidden theerthams and megalithic structures,” Ramana told TNIE.
The brothers later documented their experiences in what they describe as the first Telugu book on trekking, simply titled Trekking. In 2000, they founded Mosaic Adventure Commune on Chandragiri Durgam hills to promote adventure and environmental awareness among youth.
Thousands of doctors, scientists and students from across India have since joined their treks, which emphasise biodiversity, geology and conservation.
They consider the Seshachalam range, spread across Kadapa and Chittoor districts, a rewarding destination for its ecological diversity and spiritual significance. “Trekking is not merely a picnic or a fancy activity,” they told TNIE.
“It is a way of life that combines endurance with spiritual enrichment, helping people broaden their outlook and discover themselves.”