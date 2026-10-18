Trekker Brothers uncover hidden treasures of Andhra's Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve

TIRUPATI: In most families, siblings grow up with different opinions, aspirations and ways of seeing the world. But for Tirupati‑based brothers Bandaru Ramana and Bandaru Balu, nature has been a shared passion for more than three decades.

Popularly known as trekking Ramana and trekking Bala, the duo have spent nearly 35 years leading Sunday treks in the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, inspired by stories told by their grandfather Bandaru Pullayya.

Their fascination began with Pullayya’s evening tales near the hills of Tirupati. During the Mahants period, the family leased a pedestrian pathway from Alipiri to the gopuram and lived close to the forest, rearing cattle. “Tigers used to roam like dogs then. Since they could attack cattle, the government issued special gun licences to a few important people, and our grandfather had one,” Ramana and Bala told TNIE.

By the late 1970s, the brothers were exploring sites such as Malagundam, Avachari wells, Chandragiri forests and Kalyani Dam. Their first trek to Thumburu Theertham revealed deep forest landscapes and strengthened their resolve to uncover hidden treasures.

“In those days, people in Tirupati did not know trekking; they knew only yatra or pilgrimage. Our grandfather’s stories inspired us to explore these places and understand natural and historical treasures around us,” they told TNIE.