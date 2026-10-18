Vijayawada college band takes music to America

VIJAYAWADA: Murali, Bidit, Vishanth, Justin, Charan and Prasanna have taken their music from college stages in Vijayawada to Charlotte in the US, collecting more than 50 performances and two Battle of the Bands wins along the way.

Their band NYX is now a professional venture, and they want to build it into a lasting live-music name. All six are still pursuing B.Tech, but when they get on stage, their music brings different worlds together. The story began at OneHeart, a music club at SRM AP, where they met and started performing at college events. After nearly two years of playing together, they officially became NYX in early 2026. As drummer Prasanna recalls, the familiarity they built makes a difference on stage. “Sometimes we don’t even have to consciously think about it, we just understand where the other person is going musically,” he said.

That connection is especially important to Vishanth, bassist, whose idea of performance comes down to one thing. He began with guitar in Class IX before switching to bass in college, drawn to the instrument’s sound and groove it brings. “For me, the important thing is groove. I focus on locking in with drummer because bass and drums together form the foundation of band,” he said.