A government school in Andhra's Eluru is raising big aspirations

ELURU: Personalised Adaptive Learning, academic achievements, and improved facilities are helping Kalaparru Zilla Parishad High School create better educational opportunities for rural students. The school focuses on digital learning, practical science education, sports, and community participation to support students from agricultural and economically disadvantaged families.

The school uses the PAL programme implemented under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to support students in Classes VI to IX through AI-enabled tablets. The programme provides lessons and practice in Mathematics, English and Telugu according to individual learning levels, helping teachers identify learning gaps and provide additional support. The school has recorded eight National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship selections over four academic years from 2022-23 to 2025-26. Its Intermediate BiPC students have also achieved encouraging results with three students scoring 447, 447 and 441 marks out of 455, according to headmaster Kurakula Bheemaiah.

Eluru District Collector K Vetri Selvi supported the establishment of a science laboratory for Intermediate students, providing them with facilities for practical learning. The laboratory helps students connect theoretical concepts with experiments and observations. The initiative adds to the school’s efforts to improve academic performance and provide opportunities to pursue higher education.