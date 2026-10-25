A handwritten crusade of words

TIRUCHY: It is a Monday and Kannan N Ramakrishnan is at his usual spot, the Tiruchy collectorate. A familiar face at the weekly grievance meetings, this 69-year-old man has made writing his life’s purpose, relying on the power of the mighty pen.

In elegant handwriting, he pens petitions in Tamil and English and mails them to government officials to pursue public causes. The assistance, offered free of cost for the last three decades, has worked to the benefit of numerous people in articulating their problems in formal writing, so far.

Born in 1958 to Gnanambal and Natarajan at Ayyampalayam near Musiri, Ramakrishnan completed his BSc in Physics at Thanthai Periyar College in Tiruchy. He subsequently worked as a teacher at a tutorial college, spent a brief period as a journalist and later joined the All India Radio, where he served as a member of the technical staff from 1995 to 2023. His years at the organisation shaped the courteous and measured language that has since become a hallmark of his petitions.

In a world where a few taps on a smartphone or a post on X can easily bring an issue to public attention, Ramakrishnan believes that a carefully worded letter can still make a difference. However, his commitment comes at a personal cost as he has to spend around Rs 300 every day from his pocket for photocopying his handwritten petitions. For him, the money spent is part of a larger commitment — to ensure that grievances reach the authorities concerned.