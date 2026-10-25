Change begins at hometown

VIRUDHUNAGAR: It was a typical weekday in 2018. M Velmurugan was returning from his routine 9-to-5 corporate job, when he caught a glimpse of a gram sabha meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

He noticed residents of a village voicing their concerns and demands at the meeting. The sight stayed with the 35-year-old MBA graduate. As work took him to different villages in Goa and Kerala, he chanced upon similar gatherings and observed how people participated in decisions concerning local communities.

When Velmurugan inquired about grama sabha meetings in Vellur, home to over 6,500 people across seven villages, he learnt that they were rarely convened. Determined to change this, he approached district officials. He then joined hands with a few locals to encourage greater participation in the next meeting scheduled for August 15, 2018.

“We pooled money, printed manjappais (cloth bags) carrying messages on the importance of grama sabha meetings, and distributed them. The meeting witnessed a wider participation,” Velmurugan said.

What began as a small effort to bring villagers to a public meeting gradually grew into the Vellur Ooratchi Unarvugal Kuzhu, later renamed as Vellur Makkal Nala Sangam. The association now has 43 members, working to address civic issues in the panchayat. With time, the IT employee learnt to use the Chief Minister’s Special Cell and RTI procedures to seek information and pursue complaints. “We got immediate responses on the status of projects and other queries through the CM cell back then,” he said.