More than a game: Rugby Ramanji’s mission to empower youth in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: For B Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Kurnool city, sports is not merely about medals, trophies, or personal achievements. It is a powerful tool to transform lives, build confidence, and create opportunities for students from ordinary families to secure education and employment. Popularly known as Rugby Ramanji, 61-year-old sports administrator has dedicated decades to promoting sports, nurturing young talent, and guiding aspiring sportspersons towards brighter future.
Born on June 1, 1965, Ramanjaneyulu developed a passion for sports during college days. A state-level basketball and hockey player, he also served as team captain and received several mementos. What began as a personal interest gradually evolved into a lifelong mission to make sports accessible to youngsters.
“I believe creating awareness about sports, especially among students, is first step towards its development. If youngsters get higher education or government jobs through sports, that gives me immense satisfaction,” he said.
Ramanjaneyulu entered private employment in 1988 and subsequently took up handball and got actively involved in its administration. He was elected secretary of Kurnool District Handball Association and began organising competitions and identifying promising players. Recognising his organisational abilities, the government appointed him as School Games Organising Secretary during 1994-96. He has since organised 45 state-level competitions and two national-level events in Kurnool. His contribution was recognised with the Best Teacher Award.
One of his significant contributions has been promoting rugby in Andhra Pradesh. In 2018, he organised a programme titled Get into Rugby, bringing foreign coaches from five countries to introduce Olympic sport and explain its rules, techniques and opportunities. His efforts helped train around 30 coaches, creating a foundation for rugby expansion.
He organised an awareness programme for physical education teachers from 54 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya sch ools, introducing them to rugby, encouraging them to familiarise students with the sport. According to him, State team sends around 74 players annually to national competitions, providing youngsters opportunities to demonstrate talent. Unlike those operating private academies, Ramanjaneyulu has chosen a community-based approach. He uses available playgrounds, stadiums and vacant lands to organise events and awareness programmes without running a private coaching centre.
He brings together donors, institutions and enthusiasts who share his vision. Their support helps provide opportunities to aspiring athletes. He educates students about Central and State government schemes, encouraging them to understand eligibility, participate in recognised competitions and obtain certificates needed to pursue higher education and jobs through sports quota.
For Ramanjaneyulu, success is measured not by medals but by lives transformed through sports. Students mentored by him have secured careers in public service and other professions. He believes proper guidance help talented youngsters overcome financial barriers.
Though active in sports administration for decades, he says he never treated sports as a business opportunity, relying instead on his family’s financial stability to continue serving students. As general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Rugby Association and president of the Kurnool District Olympic Association, he remains committed to grassroots sports development. His journey demonstrates that sporting success is not measured only by achievements on the field but also by the number of lives transformed beyond it.