More than a game: Rugby Ramanji’s mission to empower youth in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: For B Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Kurnool city, sports is not merely about medals, trophies, or personal achievements. It is a powerful tool to transform lives, build confidence, and create opportunities for students from ordinary families to secure education and employment. Popularly known as Rugby Ramanji, 61-year-old sports administrator has dedicated decades to promoting sports, nurturing young talent, and guiding aspiring sportspersons towards brighter future.

Born on June 1, 1965, Ramanjaneyulu developed a passion for sports during college days. A state-level basketball and hockey player, he also served as team captain and received several mementos. What began as a personal interest gradually evolved into a lifelong mission to make sports accessible to youngsters.

“I believe creating awareness about sports, especially among students, is first step towards its development. If youngsters get higher education or government jobs through sports, that gives me immense satisfaction,” he said.

Ramanjaneyulu entered private employment in 1988 and subsequently took up handball and got actively involved in its administration. He was elected secretary of Kurnool District Handball Association and began organising competitions and identifying promising players. Recognising his organisational abilities, the government appointed him as School Games Organising Secretary during 1994-96. He has since organised 45 state-level competitions and two national-level events in Kurnool. His contribution was recognised with the Best Teacher Award.

One of his significant contributions has been promoting rugby in Andhra Pradesh. In 2018, he organised a programme titled Get into Rugby, bringing foreign coaches from five countries to introduce Olympic sport and explain its rules, techniques and opportunities. His efforts helped train around 30 coaches, creating a foundation for rugby expansion.