One for the record

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Back in 2022, M Manikandan, belonging to the Kattunayakkan tribal community in Vayaloor village in Tiruvannamalai, was preparing for the TNPSC Group II examinations.

For years, his family members and villagers had been submitting petition after petition to collectors and revenue officials seeking caste certificates, as nearly 30 families in the village lacked the permanent record essential to gain access to higher education and employment.

Securing a government job was the dawn after the long, exhausting night for Manikandan, but the lack of a caste certificate hurt his prospects.

That year, Manikandan met advocate V Akathiyan, while the latter visited Vayaloor to survey tribal families without caste certificates. Fifteen days after the advocate’s visit, caste certificates were issued to all 30 families in the village, including Manikandan’s.

Securing caste certificates for members from tribal communities remains central to the work of Akathiyan. “That’s like the basic. If they get those, they can seek patta, housing, water facility, etc.,” he said.

The 35-year-old advocate, practising at the Madras High Court since 2021, takes it upon himself to visit and identify many such tribal communities, especially in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore and the surrounding districts, and makes efforts to help them obtain caste certificates.

In a few cases, he has assisted them in securing housing and basic amenities. He also appears in court for tribal people facing legal disputes.