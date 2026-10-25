Swimming against age, winning against odds: Meet 81-year-old Andhra swimmer Subbalakshmi

VIJAYAWADA: When 81-year-old Subbalakshmi returns home after a swimming competition, her family rarely asks how the event went. They ask a different question.

“How many medals did you get this time?” The question reflects not expectation alone, but admiration. Over the years, medals have become a familiar part of her journey. Yet the most remarkable aspect of her story is not number of podium finishes or the gold medals she has won. It is that she discovered the sport only at age of 68.

What started as casual exchange with her grandson has since transformed into a passion that has taken her across the country and around the world. The moment that changed her life came during a visit from her grandchildren, who live in the United States.

Subbalakshmi accompanied them to a swimming pool and watched them practise. One day, she scolded her younger grandson for chatting instead of swimming. His response surprised her.

“He asked me, ‘Ammama, do you know swimming? You don’t know, but you are commanding me. First you learn swimming and then scold me. Otherwise, you have no right to scold me,’” she recalled.

For many, it would have remained a family anecdote. For Subbalakshmi, it became a challenge worth accepting. Coincidentally, her doctor had already advised swimming after a knee replacement surgery. Her coach, MM Rao, also encouraged her to try instead of spending time outside while her grandsons swam. Though initially hesitant because of her age, she decided to give it a try. “I first thought I was old at 68. How do I swim? But my coach told me that if my body said I could swim, I could do it,” she said.