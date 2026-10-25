Swimming against age, winning against odds: Meet 81-year-old Andhra swimmer Subbalakshmi

VIJAYAWADA: When 81-year-old Subbalakshmi returns home after a swimming competition, her family rarely asks how the event went. They ask a different question.
“How many medals did you get this time?” The question reflects not expectation alone, but admiration. Over the years, medals have become a familiar part of her journey. Yet the most remarkable aspect of her story is not number of podium finishes or the gold medals she has won. It is that she discovered the sport only at age of 68.
What started as casual exchange with her grandson has since transformed into a passion that has taken her across the country and around the world. The moment that changed her life came during a visit from her grandchildren, who live in the United States.
Subbalakshmi accompanied them to a swimming pool and watched them practise. One day, she scolded her younger grandson for chatting instead of swimming. His response surprised her.
“He asked me, ‘Ammama, do you know swimming? You don’t know, but you are commanding me. First you learn swimming and then scold me. Otherwise, you have no right to scold me,’” she recalled.
For many, it would have remained a family anecdote. For Subbalakshmi, it became a challenge worth accepting. Coincidentally, her doctor had already advised swimming after a knee replacement surgery. Her coach, MM Rao, also encouraged her to try instead of spending time outside while her grandsons swam. Though initially hesitant because of her age, she decided to give it a try. “I first thought I was old at 68. How do I swim? But my coach told me that if my body said I could swim, I could do it,” she said.
Her late husband became one of her first supporters. He immediately backed the idea and bought her first swimming costume. Determination soon replaced hesitation. Within two months, she had mastered all strokes and entered her first competition, winning four gold medals. The success sparked a passion that continues today.
Since then, Subbalakshmi has competed in more than 50 events and won medals at almost every competition. Now competing in the 80-84 age category, she has represented India in Dubai, Singapore and South Korea. Earlier this month, she returned from a national competition in Coimbatore with three more medals.
“When I am swimming, I spend one hour without thinking about anything else except swimming. I am fully engaged and my body gets full movement,” she said.
Her dedication did not begin with sport. As a student, she consistently excelled in academics, performed well throughout college and secured a rank in her masters. The discipline and determination that shaped her academic success later found expression in swimming.
Ask her whether she enjoys winning and the answer comes instantly. “I only want to continue winning and swimming. I have nothing to do and that is why I want to put all my focus on swimming,” she said. Her family remains central to the journey. They often joke that every medal eventually finds its way into her collection, but their encouragement continues to motivate her.
The grandson whose playful challenge changed her life remains one of her biggest admirers. “He was like, ‘Oh, you finally did it! See, because of me you started swimming,’” she said.
Coach Rao still remembers her uncertainty when she first entered the pool and the confidence she gradually developed. “She is an inspiration to all of us, and we are all so proud of her,” he said.
Stories of sporting success often begin in childhood, with years of training and carefully charted ambitions. Subbalakshmi’s journey defies that script. She began when most people think their opportunities are behind them. Her own determination opened the door to a new chapter, one filled with medals, travel and purpose.
At 81, Subbalakshmi is not swimming to prove a point but because she loves it. The medals are simply a reminder that it is never too late to discover a new passion and pursue it with all your heart.