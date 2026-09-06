Eluru para-athlete races beyond disability, chases dreams

ELURU: At the age of four, Kasse Pavan Kumar lost his right arm in a freak electrical accident. The tragedy changed his childhood, but it did not take away his ambition. With the unwavering support of his maternal grandparents, he rebuilt his confidence and went on to become a national-level para-athlete, a trainee at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) in Gandhinagar and an aspiring filmmaker.
Pavan came to his maternal grandparents’ home when he was just one year old and grew up under the care of his grandmother, Dipalli Sasirekha, and grandfather, Koteswara Rao. His parents, Kasse Ramesh and Vasanthi, hail from Devalapalli near Jangareddygudem.
The accident occurred while residents were cutting down a tree near his home. A branch struck a power line and brought a live electric wire down onto Pavan’s arm. He suffered severe burns and a serious head injury that required surgery. Doctors eventually had to amputate his right arm.
The accident shattered his family, but his grandparents refused to let the tragedy determine his future. They stood beside him during treatment and recovery, cared for him and encouraged him to return to school. Their support gave him the confidence to face life with determination.
“I am thankful to my grandparents Sasirekha and Koteswara Rao for everything they have done for me. From the day I met with the accident, they stood beside me. They gave me courage when I was afraid and helped me believe that I could still achieve my dreams,” Pavan said. He discovered athletics in Class VI when his physical education teacher, Mallayya, recognised his potential and encouraged him. Within six months, he won a bronze medal at a State-level para-athletics competition. He continued competing at district-level events for four years and won several medals.
After completing Class X in 2024, Pavan began focusing seriously on athletics. At a State-level meet in Visakhapatnam in August 2025, he won three gold medals and later secured two silver medals at the national level. Competing in the T46 category, Pavan participates in the 100 metres, 200 metres and long jump. His performance at the SAI National Centre of Excellence para-athletics selection trials in Gujarat earned him a place at the Gandhinagar centre.
“My goal is to win medals at the international level and bring pride to my country,” he said. Pavan has pursued education alongside athletics. He completed his Intermediate education at Sri Venkateswara Rao Junior College in Jangareddygudem and later joined Sir C.R. Reddy Degree College in Eluru for a B.A.
Today, Pavan carries three ambitions: to excel in para-athletics, continue his education and become a film maker. He lost his right arm at four, but he never lost his ability to dream. His journey from tragedy to achievement is a reminder that a disability may change the path, but it does not have to determine the destination.
Speaking to TNIE, he said he cleared CLAT 2026 at the age of 16, securing an All-India Rank of 367 among 88,657 candidates. His maternal uncle, Anil Kumar Dheelli, who serves in the CRPF, also encouraged him to continue his education and pursue his ambitions.
His dreams extend beyond athletics. Pavan developed an interest in film making while studying in Class X. Inspired by Dadasaheb Phalke and Satyajit Ray, he developed a particular interest in Malayalam cinema. He later created a film concept focusing on the lives and potential of persons with disabilities.
“Every person with a disability has talent, capability and a story worth sharing. I want to show that story to the world,” he said.