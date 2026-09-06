Eluru para-athlete races beyond disability, chases dreams

ELURU: At the age of four, Kasse Pavan Kumar lost his right arm in a freak electrical accident. The tragedy changed his childhood, but it did not take away his ambition. With the unwavering support of his maternal grandparents, he rebuilt his confidence and went on to become a national-level para-athlete, a trainee at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) in Gandhinagar and an aspiring filmmaker.

Pavan came to his maternal grandparents’ home when he was just one year old and grew up under the care of his grandmother, Dipalli Sasirekha, and grandfather, Koteswara Rao. His parents, Kasse Ramesh and Vasanthi, hail from Devalapalli near Jangareddygudem.

The accident occurred while residents were cutting down a tree near his home. A branch struck a power line and brought a live electric wire down onto Pavan’s arm. He suffered severe burns and a serious head injury that required surgery. Doctors eventually had to amputate his right arm.

The accident shattered his family, but his grandparents refused to let the tragedy determine his future. They stood beside him during treatment and recovery, cared for him and encouraged him to return to school. Their support gave him the confidence to face life with determination.

“I am thankful to my grandparents Sasirekha and Koteswara Rao for everything they have done for me. From the day I met with the accident, they stood beside me. They gave me courage when I was afraid and helped me believe that I could still achieve my dreams,” Pavan said. He discovered athletics in Class VI when his physical education teacher, Mallayya, recognised his potential and encouraged him. Within six months, he won a bronze medal at a State-level para-athletics competition. He continued competing at district-level events for four years and won several medals.