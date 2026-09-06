Tunes that tug at the heartstrings

CHENNAI: A woman watches helplessly as hospital bills pile up beside the bed where her husband is fighting for his life. Hundreds of kilometres away, a young engineering graduate sits at home, unemployed and unsure of what comes next.
Their stories did not begin on the same day. They did not know one another. Yet, at different points in their lives, the two found their way to TK Vijayalakshmi.
For the 46-year-old singer, music has never been confined to the stage or the applause that follows. Over the past 26 years, she has used it to raise funds, support people in distress, nurture talent and, in her own way, help people find a reason to move forward.
A singer, mentor, social activist and corporate trainer, Vijayalakshmi believes music can do what words, money and even advice sometimes cannot. For the past 26 years, she has used her voice not only to entertain audiences but also to raise funds and extend support to poor people, students, senior citizens and families in distress.
“Money alone cannot solve every problem. We can support others in many ways, by giving our valuable time, educating them and helping them bring positive changes in their lives,” she says.
Music entered Vijayalakshmi’s life when she was barely three. She learnt from her late aunt and mother, and began performing on stage at that age. Growing up in Vellore, she was also deeply influenced by her father, who worked as a bill collector and, she recalls, lived an honest and disciplined life.
“My father was very sincere in his work. Watching him, I too felt that I should extend a helping hand to others,” she recalls.
Her husband, K Mohan Kumar, she says, has been a constant source of encouragement. “He has never held me back. Instead, he encouraged my ideas, built my music studio and supported my charitable work,” she says.
Her decision to combine music with social service, however, came after she moved to Chennai in 2000 for postgraduate studies. While settling into the city, she came across an advertisement by an orchestra group seeking performers for a charity programme.
The opportunity changed her perspective.
“I realised that my voice could do more than entertain people. It could help raise funds and bring hope to those who needed support,” she says.
Since then, Vijayalakshmi has performed on nearly 2,000 stages. Over the years, she has helped raise funds for old-age homes, students and families in need.
Her commitment to help others also extends to music education. She conducts classes at affordable fees and teaches students from economically weaker backgrounds free of cost. Some attend classes in person, while others learn online. Her non-commercial initiatives have also brought hidden talents into the limelight, particularly among senior citizens. “Talent has no expiry date,” she says.
For some students, her support has gone beyond music. VR Pavithran (28), an engineering graduate from Kancheepuram, was struggling to find a job after completing his mechanical engineering degree. Coming from a middle-class family, with his father working as a farmer, Pavithran says he was under financial pressure and had little clarity about what to do next.
“I had completed engineering but was unemployed and sitting at home. During that difficult period, I came across Vijayalakshmi’s songs on YouTube and later connected with her through social media,” he says. Vijayalakshmi supported him financially to pursue a six-month course in computer applications. He later secured a job in a private company.
Another chapter in Vijayalakshmi’s journey involves 43-year-old kindergarten teacher Deepa Kandasamy.
A year ago, Deepa’s husband was hospitalised with kidney failure. The family faced mounting medical expenses, with Deepa spending nearly Rs 80,000 every couple of days on his treatment.
“I needed financial help and sought support through social media. Vijayalakshmi came forward and raised funds for me,” Deepa says.
Despite the efforts, her husband died.
“I felt that my life had become dark after losing my husband. But I have two children studying engineering, and I had to continue for them,” she says.
Knowing Deepa’s interest in music, Vijayalakshmi encouraged her to sing again. Slowly, Deepa returned to music and, with it, found a measure of peace.
Today, Vijayalakshmi runs a music studio and trains more than 100 people. She also uses her YouTube channel to make music education accessible to those who may otherwise not get an opportunity to learn.
Between her classes, performances and social initiatives, the 46-year-old continues to find new ways of bringing people together through music. Some come to her to learn a song. Some arrive looking for an opportunity. And some, like Pavithran and Deepa, find support when life takes an unexpected turn.
For Vijayalakshmi, the stage is only one part of the journey. The rest, she says, happens away from the spotlight.
(Edited by Dinesh Jefferson E)