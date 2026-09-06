Tunes that tug at the heartstrings

CHENNAI: A woman watches helplessly as hospital bills pile up beside the bed where her husband is fighting for his life. Hundreds of kilometres away, a young engineering graduate sits at home, unemployed and unsure of what comes next.

Their stories did not begin on the same day. They did not know one another. Yet, at different points in their lives, the two found their way to TK Vijayalakshmi.

For the 46-year-old singer, music has never been confined to the stage or the applause that follows. Over the past 26 years, she has used it to raise funds, support people in distress, nurture talent and, in her own way, help people find a reason to move forward.

A singer, mentor, social activist and corporate trainer, Vijayalakshmi believes music can do what words, money and even advice sometimes cannot. For the past 26 years, she has used her voice not only to entertain audiences but also to raise funds and extend support to poor people, students, senior citizens and families in distress.

“Money alone cannot solve every problem. We can support others in many ways, by giving our valuable time, educating them and helping them bring positive changes in their lives,” she says.

Music entered Vijayalakshmi’s life when she was barely three. She learnt from her late aunt and mother, and began performing on stage at that age. Growing up in Vellore, she was also deeply influenced by her father, who worked as a bill collector and, she recalls, lived an honest and disciplined life.

“My father was very sincere in his work. Watching him, I too felt that I should extend a helping hand to others,” she recalls.