When anbu finds a Kudil in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: When R Arumugam (80) and his wife A Dhanabakkiyam (75) looked at what they had accumulated over a lifetime in Coimbatore, they did not see mere land or property. Their eyes locked on to something that could outlive them — a shelter of love. The image flickered through their minds, filling them with a sense of serenity.

The retired couple, both ex-government employees, had owned a 32-cent plot in Arisipalayam near Madukkarai, valued at approximately Rs 1.60 crore. They could have easily kept it as an asset, but in an act of compassion, they chose to give it away. Today, that land is home to ‘Anbu Kudil’, an 8,000-square-foot residential facility for elderly blind people who have been abandoned and left without support.

Constructed by the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) at a cost of around Rs 2 crore, Anbu Kudil was inaugurated in May 2026 and became fully operational on July 24, 2026. Five elderly blind residents now live under its roof, receiving food, accommodation and medical attention free of cost.

For Arumugam and Dhanabakkiyam, however, the story began long before Anbu Kudil opened its doors.

Arumugam of Palani, who worked as an administrative staff member in a government school in Coimbatore, and Dhanabakkiyam of Coimbatore, who worked as a nurse in a government PHC, purchased the 32-cent plot with their hard-earned savings in the 1990s.