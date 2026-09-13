A failed sanitary napkin serves a larger purpose

VIJAYAWADA: A machine got scrapped. A supplier wanted orders by the tonne. A three-layer biodegradable pad, seven months in the making, never made it past a handful of villages. By most measures Project Suraksha failed. Sohan Pappu admits this without flinching, then explains why it remains work he is proudest of.

Sohan has run Our Youth Social Community (OYSC) out of Vijayawada since he was 15. Nine years on it is a nationally registered NGO with hundreds of interns and a TEDx talk on stigma and menstrual health. Asked what shaped the organisation most, he does not point to the stage or the numbers. He points to a sanitary napkin that almost never left the lab.

The idea began with a conversation. A group of MBA interns were talking about menstruation and how rarely anyone around Vijayawada spoke about it. They wondered if they could build something themselves. What followed was seven months of trial and error.

The team developed a pad using banana fibre pulp to replace plastic and chemicals in commercial products with something biodegradable and locally sourced.

Early samples reached villages in Guntur and Krishna districts in 2021. Then reality intervened. The fibre processing machine broke down. The supplier began demanding orders by the tonne. Every cheaper substitute worked on paper and fell apart in practice. The product never survived outside the prototype. That could have been the end of Project Suraksha.