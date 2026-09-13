Beyond the office, into the playground: Bihar IAS officer takes on students in race

BIHAR: It was astonishing for girl students of a government school in Bihar’s Jehanabad when they learnt that they would have to compete with a young woman IAS officer in sports events held to mark National Sports Day on August 26. Tshering Y.

Bhutia, a 2013-batch IAS officer, had joined as Jehanabad district magistrate only a few days earlier. Accompanied by a few subordinate officers, she reached Gandhi Maidan in the heart of the town at the scheduled time.

Apart from students and teachers, a large number of residents had gathered to watch the events. Bhutia decided to take part in the 200-metre race. She finished first, leaving the other participants well behind. People welcomed her victory with applause and showers of flower petals. But for Bhutia, the race was more than a sporting event.

She wanted to use the occasion to encourage students to take sports seriously. “It was not a mere sports event. I wanted to give a message to students through such events,” she told the gathering. She has coined a slogan for students — “Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein” (One hour in the playground).

She has also asked her subordinates to visit schools and see whether children are being encouraged to take part in sports. Sports, she believes, keep students physically and mentally fit and teach them discipline, which is essential in shaping their careers. Her approach has been visible during her school visits as well.