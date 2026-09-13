Beyond the office, into the playground: Bihar IAS officer takes on students in race

BIHAR: It was astonishing for girl students of a government school in Bihar’s Jehanabad when they learnt that they would have to compete with a young woman IAS officer in sports events held to mark National Sports Day on August 26. Tshering Y.
Bhutia, a 2013-batch IAS officer, had joined as Jehanabad district magistrate only a few days earlier. Accompanied by a few subordinate officers, she reached Gandhi Maidan in the heart of the town at the scheduled time.
Apart from students and teachers, a large number of residents had gathered to watch the events. Bhutia decided to take part in the 200-metre race. She finished first, leaving the other participants well behind. People welcomed her victory with applause and showers of flower petals. But for Bhutia, the race was more than a sporting event.
She wanted to use the occasion to encourage students to take sports seriously. “It was not a mere sports event. I wanted to give a message to students through such events,” she told the gathering. She has coined a slogan for students — “Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein” (One hour in the playground).
She has also asked her subordinates to visit schools and see whether children are being encouraged to take part in sports. Sports, she believes, keep students physically and mentally fit and teach them discipline, which is essential in shaping their careers. Her approach has been visible during her school visits as well.
The other day, she went to inspect Kazisarai’s upgraded high school. Instead of asking questions from a distance, she walked straight to the basketball court, joined the girls and played with them. She also taught them the basics of basketball, including passing and positioning. The very next day, she visited Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya in Horilganj.
This time, she sat on the floor with the children and ate the mid-day meal. Her decision to eat with the children came at a time when reports of students falling ill after consuming mid-day meals had raised concerns about food quality and safety.
She wanted to know how the food tasted and whether the children were getting proper meals. At Murlidhar High School in Raja Bazar, Bhutia found that the number of students present was much lower than the enrolment. She directed the school authorities to improve attendance.
Show-cause notices were also served on the principal and teachers concerned for showing little interest in encouraging students to attend classes regularly. “Parents should be encouraged to send their children to school. The school should take initiative for the purpose,” she said. During her school visits, Bhutia has also checked smart classes, cleanliness, sports facilities and student attendance.
At Horilganj, only 55 of the 122 enrolled students were present. She asked teachers to contact parents and work towards ensuring full attendance. Last week, she visited another school and sat in the classroom as a student. The teacher noticed the officer’s presence but continued teaching. Bhutia did not interrupt the lesson and preferred to listen.
Later, she interacted with the students, checked their answer books and gave them tips. These moments may appear simple, but they show a different side of administration. On the basketball court with girls, on the floor with children, inside classrooms listening to lessons — Bhutia has chosen to meet students where they are.
Her visits are not limited to inspection; she listens, checks and acts. “I have seen several DMs in Jehanabad, but the present DM (Bhutia) is quite different from her predecessors. She meets visitors in the office, listens to their complaints, and disposes of them as early as possible. She is popular among students, especially girls, due to her new initiatives for them,” said Vivek Sharma, a resident of Jehanabad.
Fifteen-year-old Ragini Kumari, a Class 10 student, was so impressed with Bhutia that she requested her to visit her school at short intervals. “Your visit inspires us to cherish our dream to become an officer like you,” she said, adding that she too wanted to become an IAS officer.
Bhutia assured the students of all possible help from the district administration before leaving for the district headquarters. On her instructions, students are engaged in sports activities from 3 pm to 4 pm every day.
At first glance, Bhutia’s work may appear routine for a district magistrate. But balancing the demands of her office as head of the district with regular school inspections and efforts to motivate students is not easy, particularly in a district like Jehanabad, which had earlier been largely affected by Maoist activities.
A native of Sikkim, Bhutia graduated in Economics from St. Stephen’s College and completed her MA in Economics from Delhi University. She has held several administrative positions during her career. For Bhutia, the challenge is now to live up to the expectations of the people and students who have begun to see her as an officer who does more than inspect schools.
AN ACTIVE APPROACH
Bhutia has coined a slogan for students—“Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein” (One hour in the playground). She has also asked her subordinates to visit schools and see whether children are being encouraged to take part in sports. Sports, she believes, keep students physically and mentally fit and teach them discipline, which is essential in shaping their careers.
Recently, she went to inspect Kazisarai’s upgraded high school. Instead of asking questions from a distance, she walked straight to the basketball court, joined the girls and played with them.
She also taught them the basics of basketball. The very next day, she visited Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya in Horilganj. This time, she sat on the floor with the children and ate the mid-day meal. Her decision to eat with children came at a time when reports of students falling ill after consuming mid-day meals had raised concerns.