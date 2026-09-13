Dal Lake waste finds new life in her craft, reviving Kashmir's old craft tradition

JAMMU & KASHMIR: Simran is an artisan from Nowshera in Srinagar. She turns discarded aquatic weeds and grasses removed from the iconic Dal Lake into home décor. In the process, she has helped focus attention on a centuries-old papier-mâché tradition of Kashmir, celebrated for its intricate handwork, detailed patterns and elaborate designs.

She calls her innovation the ‘Grass Mache’ technique. What began as an experiment two years ago has evolved into an effort to reduce waste, promote sustainable craftsmanship, create livelihood opportunities for women and keep alive a fine traditional art.

Working with her guide, Mohammad Yousuf, Simran collects weeds and grasses discarded during the cleaning of Dal Lake. She brings the material to her home in Nowshera, where it is dried and processed into a fine fibrous pulp. Once moulded and dried, the material develops a distinctive texture and a natural, stone - l ike appearance.

Through her art, she turns grass and weeds that were once waste into useful and attractive products. The finished products include flower vases, hanging decorations, Christmas ornaments and other home décor items. Yousuf said they are also working on fireproof switchboards and panelling for homes using Dal waste to help keep the lake clean and reduce the use of plants and trees.

Simran’s journey into “Grass Mache” did not happen all of a sudden. She already had five years of experience working with traditional papier-mâché, particularly in preparing pulp and shaping the base of papier-mâché products. However, after years of following an established process, she wanted to experiment with something different.