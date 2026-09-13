Kurnool girl makes a mark in Carnatic music

KURNOOL: A girl is making a mark in the world of Carnatic music with her talent in both vocal and veena, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing excellence in the classical arts. Guntur Sri Havani, a Class X student, is steadily emerging as a promising young Carnatic vocalist and veena artiste through disciplined practice, expert guidance and performances on prestigious cultural platforms.

Born on July 15, 2011, in Kurnool, Havani is currently studying at Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya in Hyderabad. Her father, Guntur Padmakar, is a software engineer, while her mother, Lakshmi Sravani, has encouraged her daughter to take up music out of a deep love for Indian culture, heritage, history and, particularly, classical arts.

Despite the demands of academics, Havani has remained deeply committed to her musical journey, undergoing rigorous training in two demanding disciplines — vocal music and veena. Her progress has earned her several awards and recognitions at a young age.

Havani is receiving vocal training from Shyamala Ravi and veena training from Krishna Kumari. She has also learnt laya under Kasturi Bhargav. Her artistic development has further benefited from the mentorship of noted musicians Ramana Balachandran and RK Sriram.

Her achievements include being conferred the prestigious ‘Sangeeta Bala Saraswathi’ title by the National Sanskrit University in Hyderabad in 2024.

She also received recognition in the Kalasagaram Vocal Competition and Navya Nataka Samithi Veena Competitions in 2024, followed by honours at the Sri Ragam Veena Competitions, Sarada Cultural Trust Vocal Competition and Navya Nataka Samithi competitions in 2025.