Scaling new heights with white canes, visually impaired Jharkhand youths conquer Ladakh peak

JHARKHAND: Shekhar Gope and Dhiraj Kumar, visually impaired youths from remote villages of West Singhbhum who once did not even have white canes to navigate everyday life, have emerged as accomplished mountaineers, taking on the formidable challenge of Dzo- Jongopeak in Ladakh. Born with total visual impairment, they spent their early years navigating a world with limited resources and few opportunities for independence.

Their journey is a testament to what can be achieved when opportunity, inclusion and determination come together. Their lives took a significant turn in 2022, when they became part of Sabal, the Tata Steel Foundation’s disability inclusion initiative.

Through Sabal, they learnt Braille and independent mobility before taking on one of Ladakh’s toughest high-altitude challenges. Sabal is a community-led disability inclusion ecosystem that works with and for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), focusing on dignity, agency and independence.

Through rightsbased entitlements, need-based skills training, economic empowerment and inclusive infrastructure, the initiative seeks to create sustainable pathways for inclusion in rural India. Soon, they learnt Braille, activities of daily living, mobility and digital skills.

Learning to navigate independently, use a smartphone and access information opened doors that had previously seemed out of reach. In 2023 they were sent to Tumungin, Saraikela-Kharsawan, where they participated in outdoor experiential learning programmes designed to build resilience, teamwork and self-belief.