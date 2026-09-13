Scaling new heights with white canes, visually impaired Jharkhand youths conquer Ladakh peak

JHARKHAND: Shekhar Gope and Dhiraj Kumar, visually impaired youths from remote villages of West Singhbhum who once did not even have white canes to navigate everyday life, have emerged as accomplished mountaineers, taking on the formidable challenge of Dzo- Jongopeak in Ladakh. Born with total visual impairment, they spent their early years navigating a world with limited resources and few opportunities for independence.
Their journey is a testament to what can be achieved when opportunity, inclusion and determination come together. Their lives took a significant turn in 2022, when they became part of Sabal, the Tata Steel Foundation’s disability inclusion initiative.
Through Sabal, they learnt Braille and independent mobility before taking on one of Ladakh’s toughest high-altitude challenges. Sabal is a community-led disability inclusion ecosystem that works with and for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), focusing on dignity, agency and independence.
Through rightsbased entitlements, need-based skills training, economic empowerment and inclusive infrastructure, the initiative seeks to create sustainable pathways for inclusion in rural India. Soon, they learnt Braille, activities of daily living, mobility and digital skills.
Learning to navigate independently, use a smartphone and access information opened doors that had previously seemed out of reach. In 2023 they were sent to Tumungin, Saraikela-Kharsawan, where they participated in outdoor experiential learning programmes designed to build resilience, teamwork and self-belief.
The activities demanded trust, communication and determination. For the two young men, it was an opportunity to step beyond familiar boundaries and discover new possibilities within themselves. Shekhar went on to become captain of the Jharkhand Blind Football Team, while Dhiraj represented the state as a national- level blind football player.
On the football field, they demonstrated the same courage and determination that would later define their mountaineering journey. Selected for a highaltitude expedition to Dzo-Jongo peak, the two mountaineers embarked on an intensive preparation process.
Through a preexpedition training programme at Dalma Hills, they strengthened their stamina, endurance and mental resilience. The mountains demanded discipline. Every climb, trek and obstacle became preparation for what lay ahead. When they finally reached Ladakh, they faced thin mountain air, freezing temperatures and rugged terrain that tested their endurance at every step.
Through sheer perseverance, they pushed themselves through the demanding terrain and high-altitude conditions. Shekhar went on to summit the peak, while Dhiraj climbed up to the expedition’s base camp at an altitude of 16,732 feet before having to halt his ascent. “I took the difficulties as a challenge, knowing that if I failed, someone like me might never get another chance to scale such a height,” said Shekhar Gope.
According to Gope, “Hum becharenahinhain... Kar saktehain, lad saktehain aur aagebadhsaktehain” (We are not helpless... we can do it, we can fight, and we can move forward). Gope said he was living an anonymous life before joining Sabal and had no idea about adventure sports.
He said it was because of Sabal and his trainer, Meghlal Mahto, that he was able to make it happen, something that had seemed impossible for a visually impaired person like him. “I received full support from Meghlal Sir throughout my journey, from training to the summit, which helped me achieve this,” said Gope. He added that he was looking forward to scaling Mount Everest in the coming years.
Gope said the low temperatures, rocky paths and low oxygen levels seemed challenging at first, but training and trust in his teammates helped him overcome his fear. Disability cannot set limits on one’s dreams, he said. Dhiraj Kumar said he joined Sabal in 2022 against his family’s wishes, determined to build an independent life and do something on his own.
“My parents were reluctant to let me go out due to safety concerns, but I was determined to become independent,” said Kumar. He added that the rigorous training by Sabal and Meghlal Sir helped him achieve the feat.
Dhiraj, however, admitted that he regretted not reaching the summit due to ill health. Yet, reaching 16,732 feet represented a major triumph of courage for him. Today, both serve as mobility trainers, helping others with visual impairment develop the confidence and skills needed to navigate their lives independently. Trainer and Everester Meghlal Mahto lauded the two climbers, saying several others accompanying them lost hope at various points during the journey, but the two young men remained determined.