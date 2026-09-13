Soldiering towards a dream: Major helps Tamil Nadu youth find a path to the armed forces

VILLUPURAM: A career in the military can begin with a spectacle — a ceremonial march, a fighter jet slicing through the sky, a flag rising against the morning light. But for many students, it begins more quietly; with the discovery that there is an examination they can write, an application they can fill out, and a future they had never been taught to picture for themselves.

That discovery has become the centre of a growing classroom-to-career effort across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It reaches students from government schools, rural homes and ordinary middle-class families, offering not a shortcut into the armed forces, but a clear direction.

At the heart of the effort is Major Gaurav Mishra, a retired Army officer whose post-retirement mission is to guide youngsters towards officer-level careers in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Through what he calls the ‘Veera Tamil Nadu Movement’, he hopes to make the uniform feel less like a distant emblem and more like an attainable calling.

Mishra (35), a native of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, has been living in Bommayapalayam in Villupuram district for several years. He completed his schooling and engineering degree in Chennai.

“In 2013, I joined the Army as a lieutenant after clearing the UPSC examination. I served in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast, including with the Assam Rifles, and in central India. I took voluntary retirement as a major in 2024,” he said. His interest in the uniformed services was kindled early, watching those around him serve. Several members of his family are in the armed forces, and their example became the first spark for a career that would take him to some of the country’s most challenging terrains.