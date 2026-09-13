Young cuber creates portraits, spreads social awareness

NELLORE: For Class VIII student Anumula Nomesh, Rubik’s Cubes are much more than colourful puzzles. With remarkable speed, concentration and creativity, the young student has transformed the cubes into a unique medium for creating portraits of prominent personalities, paying tribute to Indian soldiers and spreading awareness about important social issues.
Nomesh, son of Pradeep and Swathi, who reside in Bank Colony under Nellore rural limits, developed an interest in Rubik’s Cubes at a very young age. He began practising at home and gradually sharpened his skills through persistent and dedicated practice. What started as a childhood fascination eventually developed into an exceptional ability to solve cubes and arrange multiple cubes into intricate portraits and meaningful designs.
One of Nomesh’s most notable achievements came during his school’s Children’s Day celebrations, when he created a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu using 30 Rubik’s Cubes in five minutes and 24 seconds blindfolded. The feat demanded exceptional concentration, memory, speed and precision and earned appreciation from those who witnessed his performance.
Earlier, Nomesh had created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using 16 Rubik’s Cubes, completing the arrangement in 13 minutes and eight seconds. His performance received appreciation from district officials, teachers and members of the public, motivating him to further develop his talent.
Nomesh has also used his cube-solving skills to express his respect for the country’s armed forces. He created a portrait of Indian soldiers with the national flag, completing the challenging arrangement in 21 minutes and 43 seconds. The creation was intended as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of soldiers.
Beyond portraits and timed performances, the young student has given his talent a social dimension. He has created Rubik’s Cube representations highlighting important public-interest themes, including International Women’s Day, women’s safety, helmet awareness, Swachh Bharat, prevention of drunk driving, traffic rules and signals, Pulse Polio and eradication of child labour.
His innovative approach has enabled him to communicate important social messages in an attractive and unconventional manner, particularly to children and young people. Rather than restricting his talent to competitions and demonstrations, Nomesh has sought to use Rubik’s Cubes as a creative tool for public awareness.
Creating portraits using multiple cubes requires much more than simply knowing how to solve a Rubik’s Cube. It involves careful planning, visualisation, memory, concentration, precision and the ability to work accurately within strict time limits. Nomesh’s achievements at a young age reflect the sustained practice and dedication he has invested in mastering the skill.
Nomesh says his journey has taught him that challenges can be overcome through practice, patience and determination. He also believes that children can contribute to society by using their individual talent in creative and meaningful ways.
By combining speed, memory, creativity and social responsibility, the young Rubik’s Cube enthusiast is showing that even a simple puzzle can become a powerful medium for expression, awareness and inspiration.