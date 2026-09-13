Young cuber creates portraits, spreads social awareness

NELLORE: For Class VIII student Anumula Nomesh, Rubik’s Cubes are much more than colourful puzzles. With remarkable speed, concentration and creativity, the young student has transformed the cubes into a unique medium for creating portraits of prominent personalities, paying tribute to Indian soldiers and spreading awareness about important social issues.

Nomesh, son of Pradeep and Swathi, who reside in Bank Colony under Nellore rural limits, developed an interest in Rubik’s Cubes at a very young age. He began practising at home and gradually sharpened his skills through persistent and dedicated practice. What started as a childhood fascination eventually developed into an exceptional ability to solve cubes and arrange multiple cubes into intricate portraits and meaningful designs.

One of Nomesh’s most notable achievements came during his school’s Children’s Day celebrations, when he created a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu using 30 Rubik’s Cubes in five minutes and 24 seconds blindfolded. The feat demanded exceptional concentration, memory, speed and precision and earned appreciation from those who witnessed his performance.

Earlier, Nomesh had created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using 16 Rubik’s Cubes, completing the arrangement in 13 minutes and eight seconds. His performance received appreciation from district officials, teachers and members of the public, motivating him to further develop his talent.