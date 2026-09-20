Goal is to make structured, inclusive literacy practices a reality in govt schools across TN: Teacher C Prabha

CHENNAI: For C Prabha, the dream of becoming a teacher began young — with a piece of chalk and her handwriting.

Raised by a single mother with the support of her uncle and aunt, Prabha studied in a government school. Her handwriting often caught her teacher’s attention, who would ask her to write on the board. “Because I had good handwriting, teachers often asked me to write on the board. I would imagine myself as a teacher and loved writing with chalk,” she recalled. Years later, Prabha, now 42, is a BT English teacher at the Government Urdu Higher Secondary School in Hosur. By now, her understanding of being a teacher has grown beyond the blackboard.

A prominent challenge faced by government school students is that many lag behind in literacy and numeracy even as they pass out of primary school. Long before the School Education Department started THIRAN, a programme for students in Classes 6 to 8 in 2025, Prabha had already identified the problem. Rather than allowing students to struggle at school, she looked for scientifically-backed ways to help them learn at their own pace. That effort eventually grew into a Literacy Intervention Centre, a space to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy at her school, built with CSR funds in June 2025.