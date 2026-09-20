Meet 19-year-old Sahithi, the new Woman Grandmaster from Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sahithi Varshini Moogi, a 19-year-old from Visakhapatnam, has completed all the requirements for the Woman Grandmaster title, securing her third and final WGM norm at an international tournament in Serbia in September 2026.

Her chess journey, which began at the age of around seven-and-a-half, has seen her win nine international medals, become an Asian Youth Champion and represent India at the 2022 Chess Olympiad.

For her family, an important part of her career has been the role played by her father. Lokeswararao left his profession to become her coach and has since devoted himself to her training and career.

Sahithi has earned several FIDE titles. She became a Woman Candidate Master (WCM) in 2017, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) in 2019, Woman International Master (WIM) in 2022 and FIDE Master (FM) in 2023.

Sahithi’s journey began after a difficult phase in her childhood. At six, she suffered severe dengue fever and was admitted to hospital. Her condition became critical. “Doctors told us they could not save her. But she recovered, and later the doctors said it was a miracle,” her father recalled while speaking to TNIE.

During her recovery, Sahithi began showing interest in chess. Her father, who had played chess while working at HPCL, was training Sahithi’s elder sister, Falguni. Sahithi used to watch them play and started playing on a mobile chess app.

One day, she showed her father a knight variation she had worked out. He was surprised that she had understood the idea behind the move and decided to train her.