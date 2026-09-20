Odisha idol maker’s clay craft spans generations

BERHAMPUR: At 97, when most people would have long retired from active work, Magata Mahapatra still sits before lumps of clay, his hands patiently giving shape to figures of gods and goddesses.

For him, it is not merely work. It is a tradition he inherited from his father and one he has spent a lifetime passing on to the next generations. For nearly 150 years, the Mahapatra family of Surangi in Ganjam’s Patrapur block has been making idols. Today, the craft has travelled through three generations, with Magata, his sons and six grandchildren working together to keep the family tradition alive. What makes their story unusual is that the younger generation has not abandoned the ancestral craft for modern careers. Two of Magata’s grandchildren, Abinash and Pritam, are MBA graduates. Yet, instead of chasing corporate roles, they chose to return to the workshop and work with clay, bamboo, straw, rope, cement and colours.

Their education has brought a new dimension to the age-old craft. They experiment with designs, colours, shapes and decoration, blending traditional craftsmanship with changing market tastes. The journey began with Magata’s father, Gorachand Mahapatra. As a young man, Magata learnt from him the intricate skills of making traditional figures, including cow-dung dolls and the heads of Kali and Narasimha. He also learnt the art of painting on cloth. Years later, Magata passed the skills to his three sons—Jayamuni, Surendra and Shashikant.