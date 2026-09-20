Three young writers emerge from rural school in Andhra's Kondapi mandal

ONGOLE: Chintaguntla Geethika (16), Yesupogu Navadeep (15) and Golla Santhosh (17), all students from poor family backgrounds, have published their own poetry and short stories. Their achievements show that talent can flourish despite hardship and that creativity can thrive even in disadvantaged circumstances.

The three studied at Jallapalem Government UP School in Kondapi mandal, where biology teacher and writer Manchikanti Venkateswara Reddy encouraged reading by taking students regularly to the library.

His mentorship sparked a wave of creativity, with nearly 10 juniors now budding writers. Geethika, daughter of daily labourers Chintakuntla Dayanandam and Yemelamma, compiled Vedana, a collection of Telugu poems and short stories published by Maro Grandhalaya Udyamam. Her writings focus on nature protection and social responsibility. The state government has permitted Vedana to be kept in all school libraries. Now an Intermediate first‑year student at Kondapi BR Ambedkar Gurukulam hostel, she aims for the civil services. “I am fortunate that Manchikanti sir became my guru.

He encouraged me to read extensively and continue writing. With his support, I brought out Vedana. Though my writing stalled after Class 10, I will restart,” she told TNIE. Hostel officer V. Jyothi said Geethika will be encouraged to pursue her talent alongside academics.