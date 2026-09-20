West Godavari girl develops voice-enabled braille printer

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A simple question from a visually challenged student inspired engineering student Lingampalli Himaja to develop ‘Rudra’, a voice-enabled Braille printing machine aimed at making writing and reading easier for visually challenged people.
Himaja, a fourth-year B.Tech student at Sri Vishnu Women’s University, Bhimavaram, is the daughter of Lingampalli Kishore Kumar and Vani hailing from West Godavari district. About two years ago, during a college outreach programme, she visited the school for visually challenged students run by ophthalmologist Dr UV Ramanaraju under the UV Subbaraju Memorial Trust. She observed a student using a stylus to punch dots on paper to write in Braille.
When he asked whether spoken words could be converted into letters instead of pressing buttons, the question sparked Himaja’s innovative journey. Speaking to TNIE, Himaja said her guide, Rohit Balaji, and Ramanaraju provided valuable support. She initially explored voice-input technology using Alexa and gradually transformed a button-based prototype into a voice-operated Braille printer.
Unlike conventional systems that require users to memorise Braille patterns before reading, the Rudra printer produces embossed letters that can be directly identified through touch. Himaja said the innovation could reduce the physical effort involved in Braille writing and make the process more accessible. The project required nearly 18 months of work and an expenditure of around Rs 1.50 lakh. Her knowledge of engineering drawing, power electronics, embedded systems and sensors helped her develop the machine.
She said the present prototype could be redesigned to reduce its cost to around Rs 50,000, particularly for student use. She is also working towards a smaller, lighter and portable version.
The innovation won the James Dyson Award in India, along with a cash prize of Rs 6 lakh, and earned Himaja an opportunity to represent India at an international-level competition.
“My aim is to further improve Rudra and make it more useful for visually challenged students. I also want to secure a good placement,” she said confidently.
Dr Ramanaraju described Himaja as a brilliant student who closely observes the problems faced by around 30 students at the school. He said the institution was established in 2004 and that several visually challenged students had subsequently built careers in teaching.
Sri Vishnu Educational Institutions chairman K Vishnuraju described her achievement as a matter of pride for the institution. Besides academics and innovation, Himaja is trained in Kuchipudi and has performed several programmes and earned a place in the Guinness World Records. She is also skilled in playing the guitar and participates in throwball and badminton.