West Godavari girl develops voice-enabled braille printer

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A simple question from a visually challenged student inspired engineering student Lingampalli Himaja to develop ‘Rudra’, a voice-enabled Braille printing machine aimed at making writing and reading easier for visually challenged people.

Himaja, a fourth-year B.Tech student at Sri Vishnu Women’s University, Bhimavaram, is the daughter of Lingampalli Kishore Kumar and Vani hailing from West Godavari district. About two years ago, during a college outreach programme, she visited the school for visually challenged students run by ophthalmologist Dr UV Ramanaraju under the UV Subbaraju Memorial Trust. She observed a student using a stylus to punch dots on paper to write in Braille.

When he asked whether spoken words could be converted into letters instead of pressing buttons, the question sparked Himaja’s innovative journey. Speaking to TNIE, Himaja said her guide, Rohit Balaji, and Ramanaraju provided valuable support. She initially explored voice-input technology using Alexa and gradually transformed a button-based prototype into a voice-operated Braille printer.

Unlike conventional systems that require users to memorise Braille patterns before reading, the Rudra printer produces embossed letters that can be directly identified through touch. Himaja said the innovation could reduce the physical effort involved in Braille writing and make the process more accessible. The project required nearly 18 months of work and an expenditure of around Rs 1.50 lakh. Her knowledge of engineering drawing, power electronics, embedded systems and sensors helped her develop the machine.