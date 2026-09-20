Yamuna Nagar grounds in Coimbatore: 'Where every woman wins'

COIMBATORE: A big cheer erupts from one side of the court as the ball hits the ground. Dust kicked up by the players in the centre zone of the throwball court hangs for a moment before slowly settling around their feet. Across the net, there are groans, a few words of consolation and then laughter. Within seconds, players are back in 3-3-3 formation.
Every evening, around 65 women, some in their 50s, assemble on the two grounds at Yamuna Nagar in Somayampalayam on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Coimbatore. Four teams of nine players each take the court at a time. There are no matching jerseys, or elaborate sporting gear. Some turn up in sarees and gracefully serve from the deep end of the court, while others form a solid block of three, inches away from the net.
Most of the players in action are from rural and underprivileged backgrounds who wish to forget hardships for 3-4 hours of pure sporting bliss. Some have played volleyball and throwball before, others have little experience but plenty of interest, all thanks to their coach, mentor and friend — S R Aruchamy.
The veteran volleyball player-turned-coach has helped these women find joy in sports and excel in it, through the Rural Education & Sports Development Foundation (RESDF).
“There are three grounds. We have provided a floodlight facility in two of them. As many as 65 women come for throwball and volleyball training,” the 75-year-old says. “Now we have formed teams village-wise. Five teams are now qualified enough to conduct competitions among themselves.”
Aruchamy played volleyball and represented the Madras University team at the All India Inter-University Championship in 1971. His sporting ability also helped him secure a job in the Income Tax Department in 1974. He went on to play for the Tamil Nadu IT Department and Central Revenue Department teams, with the latter winning the All India title three times between 1974 and 1977. After training at the National Institute of Sports in Bengaluru in 1980, he became a full-time coach. Aruchamy, who hails from Subramaniam Palayam near Thudiyalur, spent 18 years as a player and 15 years as a coach, later holding various positions in volleyball associations before quitting them in 2018 and returning to social service. “I have seen many who have an interest in sports but carry it as a dream because the environment is not right, especially women. Beyond a stage in life, they cannot even think about sports. I started the training initiative for them. Though there are difficulties doing it for free, there is satisfaction,” he says.
Till 8-9 pm, children run around outside the courts, while men, mostly husbands, wait nearby to take their wives, mothers or daughters home. The courts are privately maintained by Aruchamy, but women do not have to pay to use them. Aruchamy said he has been spending around Rs 10,000 each month on electricity, water, and maintenance, which could be managed through sponsorships and his own investment. Recently, one of the teams from Somayampalayam village won third place in the district-level tournament organised by Isha Foundation.
Dr P Nandhini, assistant director of Physical Education at Avinashilingam University and one of the trainers, says avenues for women to explore sports are very few. “Especially rural women cannot even think about it. This initiative has given them a good platform. Despite the age difference, everyone is keen to learn,” she says.
For R Malarvizhi (56), this was an opportunity she had been waiting for more than three decades. A student of Chinnathadagam school, known for its volleyball team, Malarvizhi loved the sport, but after completing her studies and getting married, playing was no longer an option. “The desire which I had for more than 35 years has been fulfilled here,” she says. Now settled in Tiruppur district, she travels to her daughter’s house in Coimbatore three days a week to get on the court. “Now three generations — me, my daughter and my granddaughter — are training here.” P Radhamani, a physical education teacher and one of the trainers, adds, “We finish our work and come to the ground at 4.30 pm, train and play till 8-9 pm. We also organise tournaments. We believe it’s our time — to chase our dreams.”
(Edited by Adarsh TR)