Yamuna Nagar grounds in Coimbatore: 'Where every woman wins'

COIMBATORE: A big cheer erupts from one side of the court as the ball hits the ground. Dust kicked up by the players in the centre zone of the throwball court hangs for a moment before slowly settling around their feet. Across the net, there are groans, a few words of consolation and then laughter. Within seconds, players are back in 3-3-3 formation.

Every evening, around 65 women, some in their 50s, assemble on the two grounds at Yamuna Nagar in Somayampalayam on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Coimbatore. Four teams of nine players each take the court at a time. There are no matching jerseys, or elaborate sporting gear. Some turn up in sarees and gracefully serve from the deep end of the court, while others form a solid block of three, inches away from the net.

Most of the players in action are from rural and underprivileged backgrounds who wish to forget hardships for 3-4 hours of pure sporting bliss. Some have played volleyball and throwball before, others have little experience but plenty of interest, all thanks to their coach, mentor and friend — S R Aruchamy.

The veteran volleyball player-turned-coach has helped these women find joy in sports and excel in it, through the Rural Education & Sports Development Foundation (RESDF).

“There are three grounds. We have provided a floodlight facility in two of them. As many as 65 women come for throwball and volleyball training,” the 75-year-old says. “Now we have formed teams village-wise. Five teams are now qualified enough to conduct competitions among themselves.”