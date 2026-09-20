You can't dislodge this 'Mukhyamantri'

BENGALURU: Power corrupts but absolute power in a coalition government gives everyone a headache, except on stage. In the unpredictable theatre of Indian politics, chief ministers come and go, coalitions fracture overnight, and manifestos gather dust. But on the Kannada amateur stage, one chief minister has held onto his chair for the past 46 years, weathering every political storm imaginable without ever facing a single anti-incumbency wave.

The political satire ‘Mukhyamantri’ has completed 899 shows across the world. The play is based on a 1976 Hindi novel by Chanakya Sen and a subsequent adaptation by the same name by National School of Drama (NSD) stalwart Ranjit Kapoor. The play was introduced to Karnataka through Kalagangotri, a theatre troupe established in 1971. Translated to Kannada by TS Lohitashwa, it was directed by Kalagangotri president Rajaram with Chandrashekar aka ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru in the lead.

The story follows Krishna Dwaipayana Kaushal, wittily shortened to KD Kaushal, the Chief Minister of a fictional state, who is desperately scheming and abusing the loopholes in the system to retain his grip on power as party rivals, dissenters, and elections close in. It is a master class in exposing the mechanics of political survival: horse-trading, unprincipled alliances, and the absolute worship of power for its own sake.

Remembering the first show staged in December 1980, Chandru said it was fueled by grit over anything else. The troupe scheduled eight plays at Samsa Kala Mandira in Sampangi Rama Nagar behind the iconic Ravindra Kalakshetra auditorium. “It was vast, open space. We pooled our money and set up our own stage at a high budget of Rs 5,000,” Chandru recalled. At the price of Rs 3 to Rs 5 per tickets, the maiden show sold out prior to the theatrical debut. “We were not popular actors, the title was unique and created curiosity,” he said.