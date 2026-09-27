A stitch in time, and a thousand splendid smiles: Two TN women making a difference

DINDIGUL: As her father’s transfers took the family from their native home in Theni, Jothi mother began knitting clothes for her children. She taught her children how to knit using cotton yarn to make lightweight summer garments, dishcloths, baby outfits, and fine lace work. At the time, Jothi did not know it would be her anchor, and eventually, for several other women, in tough times.

“I fell in love with a friend, NS Shaktivel, and we got married, but my parents were averse to the relationship and my in-laws did not accept me,” says SP Jothi (54) of Nilakottai Taluk in Dindigul district. Even though her parents – S Pandian, a civil engineer with the TN electricity board, and P Sironmani, a homemaker – reconciled after her first child was born, the loneliness from their withdrawal had caused her deep pain.

At that moment, she diverted her attention to creativity, including poems, embroidery and tailoring. As her interest grew strong, she sought formal training from Tamil Selvi, a teacher in her area whom she was thoroughly impressed and inspired by. In 1992, she got her first sewing machine and eventually, within a few years, she built a reliable customer base and income.

“At that time, it struck me – Why can’t I transfer this skill to other women in the locality?” Jothi says. “The power of simple vocational training could help break cycles of rural poverty and elevate social standing within families in my panchayat. I feel this empowers women by giving them financial independence and confidence to run micro-enterprises.” In 1997, she began taking free classes with two students in the first batch, and, over the years, 1,200 women have benefitted from them with many running their own garment units.