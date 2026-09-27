Clues to the Life of a Crossword-Setter

BENGALURU: What began as a college student’s curiosity in the 1970s has grown into a five-decade-long journey of creating Kannada crosswords for generations of readers. At 74, AN Prahlada Rao has crossed the 52,000-mark and continues to create around three crosswords a day.

Rao’s interest in crosswords began when he was studying at Government College, Kolar, between 1972 and 1975. Initially, he experimented with arranging a few words across and down. After working as a journalist in Kolar, he moved to Bengaluru in 1983 after joining the Information Department.

His regular journey as a crossword creator began around 1989-90, when he received an opportunity to create a daily crossword for a leading Kannada daily.

At a time when Kannada newspapers largely carried crosswords in weekly publications, Rao began producing them for daily newspapers. Over the years, his crosswords have appeared in several leading Kannada dailies, magazines and periodicals.

“I was a very big fan of English crosswords. When I got the opportunity to write a daily crossword in Kannada, I started it,” Rao said.