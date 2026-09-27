Life between the pages: TN man who built a life around books

VILLUPURAM: A photograph sent a man travelling across five districts. He was looking for the face of communist leader Singaravelar, a picture he needed for the wrapper of a book. Back in the 80s, there was no Google to search, no archive to open on a screen, no WhatsApp group to ask for help. There were only people to meet, places to visit and leads to chase.

The photograph was eventually found. The book was published. And the man who went looking for that one image would spend the next four decades doing much the same thing: overcoming one obstacle after another to put books into the hands of readers.

Today, at 76, S Chandrasekharan has published around 40 titles, covering politics, caste, communism, Periyar, fiction and poetry. He built the publishing venture alongside a career in government colleges and banking, poured his savings into books and once sold them through letters and money orders. For him, publishing was not a business that happened to carry an ideology. The ideology was the reason he published.

An ardent reader, Chandrasekharan began publishing in 1988, largely because of his close friend, writer and Marxist scholar Ko Kesavan who had faced rejection from popular Tamil publications for his research on Marxism and left-wing politics. The experience deeply affected Chandrasekharan, who decided to create a platform where such work could find a place. Naming the venture after his sons, he started Saravana Balu Publications and initially focused on bringing out Kesavan’s work.