Odisha's Saroj Kumar Behera: The Head Maestro of education

JAGATSINGHPUR: You can retire a headmaster from school, but you cannot retire the school out of the headmaster. One just needs to look at Saroj Kumar Behera, 63, to know why the preceding statement rings as true as the school bell.

Behera has continued his calling after retirement in October 2023, much to the gain of underprivileged children who would likely not get a decent shot at education otherwise. What started as a solo act has blossomed into more because Behera, from Boriki village in Jagatsinghpur’s Kujang block, has expanded the effort by bringing like-minded people together under the banner of Sikhya Sathi. The group now has 25 individuals working together in a community initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged children.

The former headmaster of BB High School, Kujang, has brought together doctors, engineers, retired teachers, lecturers, businessmen, and people from other walks of life under the group umbrella. Sikhya Sathi has identified four child care institutions – Sri Lokanath Sikshya Ashram at Paradipgarh, Sishu Ashram and Ashra School in Jagatsinghpur, and Pallishree Mahila Samiti in Kendrapara district – for extending educational support to children staying there.

The group plans to support children it selects until they complete their Plus II examination. The assistance includes educational expenses, school dress materials, study kits and private tuition.

Initially, Sikhya Sathi selected three students from each of the four institutions for support. The members interacted with 10 students in each institution to understand their educational needs, family backgrounds, and academic abilities before making the selection.