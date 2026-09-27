Odisha's Saroj Kumar Behera: The Head Maestro of education

JAGATSINGHPUR: You can retire a headmaster from school, but you cannot retire the school out of the headmaster. One just needs to look at Saroj Kumar Behera, 63, to know why the preceding statement rings as true as the school bell.
Behera has continued his calling after retirement in October 2023, much to the gain of underprivileged children who would likely not get a decent shot at education otherwise. What started as a solo act has blossomed into more because Behera, from Boriki village in Jagatsinghpur’s Kujang block, has expanded the effort by bringing like-minded people together under the banner of Sikhya Sathi. The group now has 25 individuals working together in a community initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged children.
The former headmaster of BB High School, Kujang, has brought together doctors, engineers, retired teachers, lecturers, businessmen, and people from other walks of life under the group umbrella. Sikhya Sathi has identified four child care institutions – Sri Lokanath Sikshya Ashram at Paradipgarh, Sishu Ashram and Ashra School in Jagatsinghpur, and Pallishree Mahila Samiti in Kendrapara district – for extending educational support to children staying there.
The group plans to support children it selects until they complete their Plus II examination. The assistance includes educational expenses, school dress materials, study kits and private tuition.
Initially, Sikhya Sathi selected three students from each of the four institutions for support. The members interacted with 10 students in each institution to understand their educational needs, family backgrounds, and academic abilities before making the selection.
During the interactions, the members asked students questions on English, Literature, Mathematics, General Knowledge and other subjects to assess interest and understanding. Based on their assessment, three poor and orphaned students from each institution were selected for the group’s support.
A total of 12 students, studying from Class II to Class IV, have been selected this year. The group has provided them with study materials, school dress and has arranged tutors to teach them during their leisure hours. Each tutor receives Rs 3,000 per month for providing two hours of tuition six days a week to the selected students. The tuition support will continue throughout the year, while educational expenses, dress materials and study kits will be provided annually.
The initiative is self-funded. The members contribute Rs 300, Rs 500, or Rs 1,000 every month, according to individual capacity. The group collects around Rs 20,000 every month, amounting to Rs 2.4 lakh annually, of which around Rs 2 lakh has been earmarked for educational assistance.
Barasa Biswas, an eight-year-old Class III student, M Baisakhi of Class IV, and Rudra Pratap Maiti of Class II, all studying at Sri Lokanath Sikshya Ashram, were elated to receive study kits and educational support after being selected under the initiative.
Superintendent of Sishu Ashram, Jagatsinghpur, Anjaneya Acharya, appreciated the initiative. “Sikhya Sathi has selected three poor and orphaned students from our institution for holistic development from Class II to Plus II. The study materials and tuition support during their leisure hours will help them continue their education.”
For Behera, education is never confined to the classroom. Behera said he had earlier provided assistance to hundreds of poor and orphaned students from his own pocket. “Every child deserves an opportunity to study and build a future. If financial hardship or the loss of parents becomes a barrier, society has a responsibility to stand beside such children. Education can change the life of a child. We want children who have lost parental support or come from extremely poor families to continue their studies without financial difficulties,” said the 2017 State awardee teacher.
Sikhya Sathi’s members have also joined hands with other organisations to provide financial assistance to cancer patients and people suffering from critical illnesses. They have extended support to families affected by natural calamities and contributed to relief and emergency assistance.
The members have also supported road construction and repair works in needy areas, provided relief materials, and extended assistance to old-age homes, including supplying food to the elderly.
Behera said, “The objective is to develop Sikhya Sathi into a sustained community initiative rather than a one-time charity programme.”