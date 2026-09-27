Railway porter’s twin sons make it to NIT-Rourkela

ROURKELA: In the bustling chaos of Rourkela railway station, 52-year-old porter Sanjay Saw is a regular for more than a decade. Lugging around heavy bags or loads on the platforms, few knew the dream Sanjay nurtured in his mind, unyielding. Sanjay stopped studying after completing Plus II in Commerce. He had to earn for his family. His hands were forced, but his mind did not accept the outcome affecting his children. Sanjay vowed his children, a daughter and identical twins Sachin and Sourav, would write a different destiny.

His dream came true in August when Sachin and Sourav, 20, cracked the JEE (Main) and secured spots at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT-R). Sachin, 10 minutes older than Sourav, got admission in BTech programme for Electronics & Instrumentation. Sourav entered the BTech course for Industrial Design. Incidentally, the twins share the same hostel room.

Hailing from the densely-populated and crime-prone Gopabandhupali slum, struggle and financial hardship has been a constant in the family’s journey. Sanjay says, “Circumstances prevented me from going for degree education. During 1993, I started doing odd jobs for vegetable wholesalers and also gave tuition to a small group of primary students. I used to feel elated when they called me Masterji.”

When Sanjay’s family expanded, he joined as a registered railway porter in 2013. Determined to educate his children, he shielded them from the vices of the slum surroundings.

“Education is the only equaliser,” Sanjay often reminded his children. His daughter had to discontinue her ITI education to get married, but his sons kept working hard. Sanjay says, “My income was not enough. Relatives and well-wishers chipped in with valuable contributions to support my children’s education.”