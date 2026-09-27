Teen sets world record helping 51 schools

MANGALURU: Fifteen-year-old Vishnupriya Pai, a Class 10 student of Alva’s Central School, Moodbidri, has been officially recognised by the Golden Book of World Records for her initiative to empower and motivate young minds through an orientation program covering 51 schools across Karnataka in 15 days.

The Golden Book of World Records certificate will be presented to Vishnupriya at a ceremony to be held at Alva’s Central School, Moodbidri, on October 1. Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva will attend the programme.

As part of her record-setting initiative, Vishnupriya visited 51 schools across Karnataka, including schools in Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. She conducted one-hour orientation sessions for students on stress management, time management, practical study techniques and effective examination preparation.

The initiative was carried out over 15 days, from August 24 to September 11, and covered around 4,500 students. Her activities were closely monitored by the Golden Book of World Records.

Vishnupriya developed an interest in psychology and counselling while she was in Class 6. Over the past four years, she has pursued online courses through Indian Counselling Services to further her knowledge in the field.

Speaking about her initiative, Vishnupriya said she wanted to take her learning to multiple schools and conduct orientation sessions on stress management, time management and effective examination preparation.