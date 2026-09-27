TN gem that cut chains of bonded labour and fought exploitation

TIRUCHY: For more than a decade in the late 1960s and 70s, Chandrasekar Krishnasamy was just another pair of hands in Tiruchy’s artificial gem-cutting units, slicing and polishing stones day after day while middlemen skimmed off his hard-earned wages. Nearly 60 years later, Chandrasekar, now 73, reflects on his journey — freeing himself from the shackles of exploitation to serving as a guide and mentor for many others who went through such ordeals.

Born in Sivaganga in 1953 to Krishnasamy and Annapooranam, Chandrasekar saw tough days early on when his father’s tent cinema business went downhill, forcing the family to shift base to Tiruchy. “I had to quit studies after Class 7 and take up work to support my family. In 1968, I joined a gem-cutting unit in Murungapettai. Wages were routed through middlemen, who retained a portion of our earnings. Back then, we had no idea about the concept of bonded labour,” recalls Chandrasekar.

He says, “A turning point for many of us in the industry was in 1978, when a unit owner demanded Rs 15,000 from workers. Some of them were even subject to violence. This incident led the workers to collectively organise, leading to the formation of the Tamil Nadu Synthetic Gem Cutting Labour Welfare and Protection Association.” Through the association, workers began raising concerns related to wages and working conditions. In 1981, during the tenure of late chief minister MG Ramachandran, a government order on minimum wages for the sector was issued, he says, adding that a committee later fixed wage rates in 1985, even though some workers considered them inadequate.