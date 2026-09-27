Vizag Writers builds a thriving community

VISAKHAPATNAM: What began as a hobby for a few writing enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam has grown into a community that encourages people to share their writing and work towards publication. Through workshops, open mics and writing sessions, Vizag Writers brings together writers of different ages and backgrounds.

Founded by Neha Giduturi, 27, a postgraduate in Public Policy, in February 2024, Vizag Writers was started after she noticed that metropolitan cities had writing communities and felt Visakhapatnam should have one too. The group now has more than 150 members aged between 14-70. They include students, homemakers and professionals who write in English, Telugu and Hindi.

During silent writing sessions, members spend time writing together without the pressure of completing a piece. They later share their work and offer feedback. The group also shares writing prompts every fortnight. Members submit their works, with some selected pieces later featured on its Instagram page. Rachana is another initiative where members present polished pieces before an audience. The group also conducts Writers Retreats, which are two- to three-day trips where members travel to a place, spend time in nature and write. It has held three editions so far, with Araku being the destination for its retreats. Through Writers Connect, it connects its local members with writers from across India.

For 55-year-old Preethi, the community gave her an opportunity to return to writing and share her work. She had written as a child but stopped for several years before returning to it around two-and-a-half years ago. Her story, ‘The Raleigh,’ is based on family memories and is a tribute to her grandfather, father and younger brother. It was inspired by stories her father shared about his childhood and family.