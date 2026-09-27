When the world changes after you learn to see

BENGALURU: What does it mean to truly see the world? Is vision limited to what the eyes perceive, or can people without physical sight sometimes see humanity more clearly? These questions form the core of Earth Angels, a feature film by filmmaker John Devaraj that brings together around 60 visually impaired actors in a story about love, peace, innocence, conflict and human compassion.

The film follows Aman and Shanthi, two visually impaired children who grow up together in a residential school. Their world is shaped by sound, touch, music and imagination rather than sight. As they grow older, their friendship develops into love. Their lives change when they gain sight.

The world they had imagined through sound and touch suddenly takes shape before their eyes. But along with its colours and beauty, they are confronted with violence and conflict, forcing them to question the world they had longed to see.

“I was looking at the world and asking myself, what is wrong with this world? There is war everywhere,” said Devaraj, who directed and wrote the film and also worked on its music and songs.

Devaraj said he found that the visually impaired accept their disability without allowing it to define their lives. “I realised that they are not defeated by it. They are funny and honest and They are not looking for pity,” he said.