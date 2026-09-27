Young shuttler Kavya Sriram from AP sets sights on big wins

VIJAYAWADA: Kavya Sriram didn’t just fall in love with badminton; she followed her way into it. As a little girl growing up in Vijayawada, she used to trail behind her father to the badminton court just to watch him play. Before long, watching wasn’t enough. She wanted to join him. Her father became her first coach, and the rest is smash history.

Kavya’s medal journey started early and hasn’t slowed down since. At 9, she won a state‑level doubles bronze in Ongole. By 13, she claimed singles and doubles gold there and silver at the All India School Games in Delhi. Last year, she struck national Under‑13 doubles gold in Kolkata with Kyra Raina.

Ask her what keeps her coming back to the court, and she doesn’t dance around it. “My favourite part of badminton has to be winning,” Kavya said, with confidence of someone who has tasted what it feels like to stand at the top of a podium.

Her idol is Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu, and it’s not only her game that Kavya is chasing. “PV Sindhu is my favourite. She’s my idol. I love her height. I’m the tallest in my class too, so I not only look forward to making my game as strong as hers,” she added.

Balancing studies with national‑level training means long days. “I have to manage, and it is little tough, but my parents make sure I find the balance,” she said.