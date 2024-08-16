'A global policy on reducing microplastics in water, cosmetics and air is the need of the hour'

A recent study revealed that all Indian salt and sugar brands, whether big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics.
The study revealed the presence of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples, in various forms, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments. The size of these microplastics ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm.
The highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt, in the form of multi-coloured thin fibre and films. TNIE spoke to Rajeev Jayadevan, a Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and former President of Indian Medical Association Cochin to get more details on the issue. Excerpts
1. Given the recent findings that all Indian salt and sugar brands contain an increased amount of microplastics, what are the immediate health risks that consumers should be aware of?
There is no need to panic based on what this study reveals. Microplastics are found in the deepest ocean and the tallest mountain peaks. It is only expected to be present in salt that is derived from the sea, this is already a known fact. They are essentially plastic dust, and are not traditionally considered biodegradable.
The exact health effect of microplastics in man is unknown. This will be difficult to ascertain because of the universal exposure since childhood. Thus, unlike studies in smoking that compare smokers with non smokers, it is not possible to find large numbers of people who are not exposed to microplastics to see if their health outcomes are different.
However animal and lab studies using organoids exposed to microplastics have suggested hormonal and metabolic changes, nerve toxicity, liver and gut dysfunction.
A greater danger than the microplastics detected in the salt is that excessive salt consumption, on its own, leads to cardiovascular diseases. Many countries, including India, are already working to reduce salt intake as it is a modifiable risk factor.
2. How do microplastics in everyday food items like salt and sugar affect the human body at a cellular level? Are there any long-term health implications?
Microplastics have been confirmed to be present in human body due to long term exposure. They enter through skin, mouth and lungs. They have been consistently detected in tissue, urine, stool and semen samples.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2024 showed that those people with microplastics embedded in their blood vessels had worse outcomes such as stroke and heart attacks afterwards. However it is unclear whether other risk factors in the same individuals might have caused the observed outcomes.
3. What specific health conditions or diseases could be exacerbated by the consumption of microplastics over time?
Animal studies have suggested hormonal, cardiovascular, neurological and carcinogenic potential, but there is no definitive evidence in man yet. Note that absence of evidence does not mean evidence of absence. It is always wise to minimise exposure.
4. Are there any populations or demographics (e.g., children, elderly, pregnant women) that are more vulnerable to the health effects of microplastics in food?
Exposure to microplastics starts as soon as the baby is born. These particles have been detected in breast milk. Even a process such as heat-cleaning of the silicon nipple of feeding bottles is known to release microplastics, these get consumed by the baby. Water, air, skin care products and processed food contain microplastics. The health effects are likely to be long-term, therefore more obvious among older people.
5. What measures can individuals take to minimize their intake of microplastics through food? Are there safer alternatives to commonly consumed products like salt and sugar?
1. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is the mantra for plastics
2. Use steel, ceramic or glass cups instead of paper and plastic cups. Remember that even paper cups will have a lining of plastic.
3. Water and air filters reduce the amount of microplastics in our micro environment
4. Prefer wooden cutting boards to plastic
5. Use cotton rather than nylon
6. Do not heat plastic containers in the microwave, use ceramic or glass instead
6. How prepared is India’s healthcare system to deal with the potential health crisis that could arise from widespread microplastic contamination in food products?
We need more evidence about the exact health impact, and also the dose of microplastics required to create that impact.
7. What role should the government and food safety authorities play in regulating and addressing the issue of microplastics in food products?
As discussed above, “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” is the mantra for plastics. Wherever possible, plastic use must be avoided and substituted with environmentally safe materials. All efforts must be taken to reduce the dumping of plastic waste into water bodies, most of it eventually enters the ocean. Current situation is that anywhere from 1-15 million tons of plastic are dumped every year into the ocean.
8. Can the medical community take any preventive actions or launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of microplastics in food?
Yes. People first need to be aware of the presence of microplastics in food, and their potential dangers. Awareness programs that reach various segments of the population are necessary.
9. Is there a need for a national policy or guidelines on microplastic levels in food products, similar to other countries? If so, what should these guidelines include?
Microplastics have no national boundaries. Massive amounts of dumping are occurring in our oceans. There needs to be a global policy on reducing microplastics not only in food products but also in water, cosmetics and air. Awareness programs are necessary to reduce individual exposure without increasing cost.