'A global policy on reducing microplastics in water, cosmetics and air is the need of the hour'

A recent study revealed that all Indian salt and sugar brands, whether big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics.

The study revealed the presence of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples, in various forms, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments. The size of these microplastics ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm.

The highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt, in the form of multi-coloured thin fibre and films. TNIE spoke to Rajeev Jayadevan, a Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and former President of Indian Medical Association Cochin to get more details on the issue. Excerpts

1. Given the recent findings that all Indian salt and sugar brands contain an increased amount of microplastics, what are the immediate health risks that consumers should be aware of?

There is no need to panic based on what this study reveals. Microplastics are found in the deepest ocean and the tallest mountain peaks. It is only expected to be present in salt that is derived from the sea, this is already a known fact. They are essentially plastic dust, and are not traditionally considered biodegradable.

The exact health effect of microplastics in man is unknown. This will be difficult to ascertain because of the universal exposure since childhood. Thus, unlike studies in smoking that compare smokers with non smokers, it is not possible to find large numbers of people who are not exposed to microplastics to see if their health outcomes are different.

However animal and lab studies using organoids exposed to microplastics have suggested hormonal and metabolic changes, nerve toxicity, liver and gut dysfunction.

A greater danger than the microplastics detected in the salt is that excessive salt consumption, on its own, leads to cardiovascular diseases. Many countries, including India, are already working to reduce salt intake as it is a modifiable risk factor.

2. How do microplastics in everyday food items like salt and sugar affect the human body at a cellular level? Are there any long-term health implications?

Microplastics have been confirmed to be present in human body due to long term exposure. They enter through skin, mouth and lungs. They have been consistently detected in tissue, urine, stool and semen samples.