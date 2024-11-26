Chennai, Mumbai on high alert for flu: What you need to know

Flu season in India typically occurs during the monsoon and post-monsoon months, as the increased humidity following cooler weather creates an environment conducive to the spread of viruses. While this makes people more susceptible to viral infections, the high population density and crowded conditions in urban areas further facilitate the rapid transmission of the virus.

This time, Chennai and Mumbai have reported a sharp increase in cases of influenza and other respiratory infections. According to the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), out of 326 respiratory samples collected from patients with flu symptoms in Chennai and several districts of Tamil Nadu, Influenza A and Influenza B viruses were detected in at least 75% of cases.

Hospitals in Mumbai have also reported a rise in flu infections since October, with health authority data indicating a 20% increase in the number of cases this season.

Healthcare experts say preventive measures like flu vaccine, hand hygiene, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals can help reduce the spread of the virus during this period. While most people recover within three to four days with medicines and rest, the cases may become complex and even fatal if left unattended or in case of immune compromised people.

Types of flu found in India

In India, several strains of the flu or influenza virus are commonly found, particularly during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. These strains can vary over time, but the following types of influenza viruses are most commonly reported:

Influenza A (H1N1) or Swine Flu

H1N1 is a subtype of the influenza A virus and became widely known during the 2009 swine flu pandemic. It remains a prevalent strain in India and continues to cause seasonal outbreaks. Symptoms of H1N1 infection are similar to regular flu and can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. In severe cases, it can lead to complications like pneumonia or respiratory failure, particularly in people with weakened immune systems or comorbidities.

Influenza A (H3N2)

H3N2 is another common subtype of influenza A that causes seasonal flu in India. It tends to be more active during the colder months and can cause more severe symptoms in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with chronic conditions.

It is known to spread quickly and can lead to high rates of hospitalisation in certain age groups.

Influenza B

Influenza B viruses are typically less common than Influenza A, but they still cause seasonal flu outbreaks in India. They tend to be less variable than Influenza A viruses, but they can still cause significant illness.

Like A strains, B strains can cause fever, cough, and fatigue, but are generally less likely to result in severe complications than A strains.

Influenza C

Influenza C is a less common type of flu virus and usually causes mild respiratory illness. It is not typically associated with major flu outbreaks in India, but it can still infect people, particularly in those with underlying health conditions.

H5N1 – Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

H5N1 is a subtype of influenza A that primarily affects birds but has the potential to infect humans, especially those who have close contact with infected poultry. While rare, cases of human infection have occurred in India, leading to concerns about a potential avian flu outbreak.

H7N9 – Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

H7N9 is another avian influenza strain that has occasionally been reported in India. Like H5N1, it generally spreads from birds to humans but can cause serious respiratory illness.

While these are some of the key influenza strains, India also faces the challenge of other respiratory illnesses, and new variants or strains of influenza may emerge over time.

Flu shots

Vaccination with the flu shot is generally recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, unless there is a medical reason to avoid it. The flu shot, available as either a needle injection or a nasal spray, takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect. It can help prevent serious complications and death, particularly for individuals at high risk. Here are some reasons why the flu shot is recommended:

Reduces the risk of getting the flu: The flu shot significantly lowers your chances of contracting the flu.

Protects against serious complications: It helps prevent severe complications that can arise from the flu.

Can make symptoms less severe: If you do contract the flu after vaccination, your symptoms may be milder.

Protects others: Even if you don’t get sick, the flu shot helps protect vulnerable individuals around you, such as babies younger than 6 months.

Can be given with other vaccines: The flu shot can be administered alongside other vaccines.

The most common side effect of the flu shot is mild pain and swelling at the injection site. A small number of people may also experience flu-like symptoms, such as headache, nausea, fever, or muscle aches.

What the experts say about prevention and cure

Dr. Divya Gopal, a consultant at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, recommends getting the flu shot before the peak season, which typically occurs during the monsoon and winter months. She advises that the ideal time to get vaccinated is during the pre-monsoon period, ideally in April and May.

Regarding post-infection treatment, Dr. Susheel Sahadevan, an infectious disease expert, notes that most adults can manage flu symptoms with over-the-counter medications. Paracetamol, taken in the recommended dose, can help control fever, while anti-allergic drugs, vitamins, and zinc supplements may alleviate symptoms and boost immunity.

Dr. Sahadevan also cautions that individuals with severe symptoms may require oseltamivir, and some may need hospitalization in the event of respiratory complications.

Other illnesses during the season

Although various strains of the flu primarily affect vulnerable populations during this season, it’s important to be aware of other viral and parasitic infections, such as COVID-19, dengue, chikungunya, and malaria, which are also prevalent during this period.

Additionally, while flu outbreaks are most common between October and February, they can occur year-round, particularly in tropical climates where temperature and humidity levels favor viral transmission.