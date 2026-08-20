Listen, listen… the case for bringing back the art of listening

Recently, the news of a teenager who died by suicide came into focus. Unable to find someone to listen to in the real world, this young person turned to an AI platform during intense emotional distress.

The algorithms, which lack the essential human components of empathy and care, tragically guided him towards self-harm. Are there enough sensitive listening resources for growing children in a digitally loaded scenario?

Take another situation. This was a woman in a marriage that never gave her space to share. Her husband never listened. There were times when she craved a listening ear.

She found someone on Instagram who listened. That connection grew into an extra-marital relationship. When it was discovered, the husband reacted with fury — a reaction aligned with moral codes and social values.

But can we ignore the concerns of a wife who felt neglected because she was never heard?

FADING CULTURE OF LISTENING

We hear these grievances often from people who seek help for mental health issues. Students complain that teachers don’t hear them.

Children lament that parents don’t lend them an ear — they only give advice.

In marital conflicts, “you never listen to me” is a recurring theme. The elderly, who need someone to be attentive to what they say, often don’t get that support.

Sadly, even in routine human interactions, there are more advisers or lecturers than listeners.

It is a fact that being listened to — without judgement — enhances well-being and confidence.