Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Myasthenia Gravis are two separate neurological disorders: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Centre does not cover Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Myasthenia Gravis, two distinct neurological disorders, as rare diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said that the ministry identifies Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) as a rare disease under the NPRD, 2021, policy

“However, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Motor Neuron Disease and Myasthenia Gravis are not covered under this policy,” he added.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in India has an estimated prevalence of 1 in 7,000 to 10,000 live births. High costs of therapy remain the primary challenge.

Under the NPRD, 2021, financial assistance of up to Rs 50 lakhs is provided as per the extant guidelines for treatment of patients suffering from Rare Diseases identified under the policy.

The fund is released based on the recommendation of the Rare Disease Committee at the designated Centres of Excellence (CoEs).

More than 1700 patients have benefited under this policy during the last two years, the Minister said.