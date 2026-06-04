Unsafe food causes 866 million illnesses, 1.5 million deaths annually; young children at highest risk: WHO

NEW DELHI: Food exposed to bacteria, viruses, parasites as well as chemical hazards has led to 1.5 million deaths annually, with children, under five years, facing the maximum risk, according to new estimates released by WHO on Thursday.

Noting that unsafe food has caused around 866 million illnesses, the World Health Organisation (WHO) report said that many of these could have been prevented with measures including improved water, sanitation and hygiene, food safety practices such as pasteurization and access to health care for vulnerable populations.

The UN health body called on governments to prevent contamination at the source – through better agricultural practices, stricter industrial controls and stronger environmental regulations.

While the presence of some metals in food has been decreasing over time, the new estimates reveal for the first time the burden of cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and intellectual disability resulting from dietary exposure to metals.

“Food safety is not an abstract issue - it touches every meal, every family, every day. Unsafe food has always been a major public health concern, but until now we lacked the bigger picture of its staggering human and economic toll. These new estimates change that,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“For the first time, countries have their own data to see where the burden is highest. With that knowledge, governments can prioritize the actions needed to protect people’s health.”