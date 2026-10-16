Indian, German firms to collaborate on immunoglobulin products

LONDON: An Indian and a German company will collaborate on the manufacturing and commercialisation of immunoglobulin products, including a drug used in organ transplantation, with technology transfer to India, the Embassy of India in Berlin has said.

The Indian mission facilitated the exchange of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between Germany's Neovii Biotech GmbH and India's VINS Bioproducts Ltd on the sidelines of the Indo-German Health Leadership Dialogue on October 13, it said.

The collaboration will cover immunoglobulin products, including anti-thymocyte globulin, which is used in human organ transplantation and in the treatment of certain blood disorders.

"@eoiberlin facilitated exchange of Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) between Neovii Biotech GmbH, Germany and VINS Bioproducts Ltd, India on sideline of Indo-German Health Leadership Dialogue organised by Embassy of India, Berlin, on 13 Oct 2026," the embassy said in a post on X on Thursday.