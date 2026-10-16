Indian, German firms to collaborate on immunoglobulin products

LONDON: An Indian and a German company will collaborate on the manufacturing and commercialisation of immunoglobulin products, including a drug used in organ transplantation, with technology transfer to India, the Embassy of India in Berlin has said.
The Indian mission facilitated the exchange of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between Germany's Neovii Biotech GmbH and India's VINS Bioproducts Ltd on the sidelines of the Indo-German Health Leadership Dialogue on October 13, it said.
The collaboration will cover immunoglobulin products, including anti-thymocyte globulin, which is used in human organ transplantation and in the treatment of certain blood disorders.
"@eoiberlin facilitated exchange of Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) between Neovii Biotech GmbH, Germany and VINS Bioproducts Ltd, India on sideline of Indo-German Health Leadership Dialogue organised by Embassy of India, Berlin, on 13 Oct 2026," the embassy said in a post on X on Thursday.
It added: "The NDA will facilitate collaboration in manufacturing, technology transfer to India and commercialisation of immunoglobulin products, including anti-thymocyte globulin necessary for human organ transplantation and other blood disorders.
The proposed collaboration could help strengthen India's domestic capabilities in specialised biological products used in organ transplantation and the treatment of certain blood disorders.
Technology transfer and local manufacturing, if realised, could also support access to these products and reduce reliance on imports.