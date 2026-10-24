WHO: 1.5 billion children face heatwaves amid new health framework launch

NEW DELHI: An estimated 1.5 billion children are exposed to heat waves that are becoming more frequent, longer or more severe, said the WHO as it launched the first-ever set of priority indicators to help countries track the health impacts of extreme heat on pregnant women, newborns and children.

The framework aims to strengthen preparedness, improve monitoring and accelerate response. These actions will help protect populations most vulnerable to climate-related health risks.

The initiative responds to intensifying extreme heat around the world and sets a shared basis for countries to identify risks and act.

Taking to X, renowned physician and scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, said, "Monitoring pre-term births, stillbirths, low birthweight, pregnancy hypertension, child deaths & health-facility visits & children’s performance in school is recommended during heat waves."

Studies continue to provide evidence that exposure to extreme heat can harm health from pregnancy to childhood.

The exposure leads to a 26% increase in the odds of preterm birth. Babies under one year of age experienced 389% more heatwave days in 2024 compared with the 1986 to 2005 baseline period. The evidence underlines why dedicated indicators are needed.