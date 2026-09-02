Young hearts can fail too...

According to a report by the World Health Organisation, India is responsible for one-fifth of global cardiovascular disease-related deaths. In addition, Indian youth are more vulnerable to heart diseases compared to their peers worldwide.

Research shows that Indians are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease, over a decade earlier than their Western counterparts.

As our country has the largest young population in the world, with over 40% of the population between 15 and 40 years, this is a serious concern from a public health perspective.

Heart disease in the young comprises a variety of conditions like cardiomyopathies, congenital heart disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, myocarditis, coronary artery disease, etc.

However, when we talk about the recent scenario of increasing incidence of heart disease in young people, we are talking about Coronary artery disease (CAD), which includes heart attacks. Though a heart attack is generally considered a disease of the elderly, its incidence in young individuals is unfortunately on the rise. The reasons behind this are multifactorial.

A heart attack is a condition in which any of the arteries (blood vessels) suddenly get partially or completely occluded with a thrombus. The reason behind it is a chronic process of lipid deposition in vessel walls called atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis can begin even in the first decade of life, but events like heart attack conventionally occur beyond 45 years in men and 55 years in women. On average, heart attacks occur in Indians about 10 years earlier than in their Western counterparts.