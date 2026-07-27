DNA helps secure 20-year jail term in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: Forensic evidence, including semen stains detected on a bedsheet using ultraviolet light, helped a POCSO court at LB Nagar convict 20-year-old Kanuku Mahesh and sentence him to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

On September 27, 2022, the victim, then a Class 7 student at a private school in LB Nagar, stepped out of her house while her mother was cooking. When she did not return for some time, her mother searched for her and saw the girl running back from a neighbouring house in tears.

Unable to get a response from the distressed child, the mother went to the neighbouring house, where she found Mahesh. When confronted, he fled.

Later, the victim disclosed that Mahesh had dragged her into his room from outside her gate, threatened to kill her if she screamed, and sexually assaulted her. Her mother then lodged a complaint with the police.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on forensic and medical evidence. The Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) reported that seminal stains recovered from the bedsheet and the victim’s palazzo pants matched the DNA profile of the accused. A Fingerprint Unit officer testified that the forensic team detected suspected semen stains on the bedsheet using ultraviolet light and seized the material for examination.