Hyderabad Police launches Mentors Programme to guide community safety volunteers

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Sunday announced the launch of Police Mentors Programme, under which a designated constable in every police station in the commissionerate will act as a mentor to provide guidance and support to Margadarshaks.

He also reiterated the department’s commitment to involving retired officers, educationists and experienced professionals in the initiative to build a more resilient, aware and participative city.

He was speaking at a certification ceremony for the first cohort of Margadarshak programme, which is a community-driven initiative aimed at building a network of trained volunteers and safety ambassadors. The certified Margadarshaks are expected to serve as responsible community volunteers and ambassadors for safety awareness across the city.

The event was conducted by Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), in association with the Hyderabad City Police at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC).

More than 80 participants successfully completed the training modules and received their Margadarshak certifications during the ceremony. The event also witnessed the launch of the second cohort that has already attracted 280 participants.