29 dead, thousands of cattle lost as Uttarakhand grapples with wildlife conflict

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's escalating human-wildlife conflict has emerged as a grave rural safety and livelihood crisis, with tiger and leopard attacks claiming 29 lives this year despite repeated interventions by the Forest Department.

Official figures show that 12 people have been killed by tigers and 17 by leopards so far this year. The mounting toll suggests that the conflict is no longer confined to forests or wildlife management but has become a wider social concern affecting vulnerable communities across the state.

Orders to capture dangerous animals or permissions to eliminate those declared man-eaters, appear to have brought little relief to residents living near forests.

Forest Department data reveal that 109 dangerous wild animals were ordered to be captured between January 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Four man-eating leopards were also killed during this period. Yet, no significant decline in attacks has been recorded.

Division-wise figures accessed by TNIE underline the scale and geographical spread of the threat. Almora Forest Division recorded the highest number of capture orders at 33, followed by Terai West with 13. Eight such orders were issued in Rudraprayag, seven each in Pauri and Haridwar, six in Bageshwar and three in Lansdowne.