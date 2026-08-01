29 dead, thousands of cattle lost as Uttarakhand grapples with wildlife conflict

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's escalating human-wildlife conflict has emerged as a grave rural safety and livelihood crisis, with tiger and leopard attacks claiming 29 lives this year despite repeated interventions by the Forest Department.
Official figures show that 12 people have been killed by tigers and 17 by leopards so far this year. The mounting toll suggests that the conflict is no longer confined to forests or wildlife management but has become a wider social concern affecting vulnerable communities across the state.
Orders to capture dangerous animals or permissions to eliminate those declared man-eaters, appear to have brought little relief to residents living near forests.
Forest Department data reveal that 109 dangerous wild animals were ordered to be captured between January 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Four man-eating leopards were also killed during this period. Yet, no significant decline in attacks has been recorded.
Division-wise figures accessed by TNIE underline the scale and geographical spread of the threat. Almora Forest Division recorded the highest number of capture orders at 33, followed by Terai West with 13. Eight such orders were issued in Rudraprayag, seven each in Pauri and Haridwar, six in Bageshwar and three in Lansdowne.
The crisis is also inflicting severe economic losses on rural households dependent on livestock. More than 63,000 cattle have been killed by tigers, leopards and other predators in Uttarakhand over the past two decades, according to official data.
As many as 6,441 cattle were killed in wildlife attacks in 2025. The corresponding figures stood at 6,448 in 2024 and 5,958 in 2023.
The recurring losses have placed thousands of livestock-rearing families under sustained financial pressure.
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal stressed the need for greater public awareness. “Amid rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict, it is extremely important for people to remain alert and informed. The Forest Department is conducting awareness campaigns and explaining precautionary measures, but the effort needs to be expanded substantially,” Uniyal told TNIE.
Wildlife expert and former Uttarakhand Forest Department deputy director Ranganath Pandey said short-term responses alone would not resolve the crisis. “Maintaining the food chain and an adequate prey base in forests is essential. Wildlife populations must be managed according to the carrying capacity of forest areas, while natural habitats need effective protection,” Pandey said.
“If animals do not find sufficient food and secure habitats inside forests, they will increasingly move towards human settlements, leading to more conflict,” he warned.