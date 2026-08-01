Badrinath temple donation theft accused confesses, SIT investigates possible wider conspiracy

DEHRADUN: The main accused in the alleged theft of offerings from the Badrinath temple has confessed during custodial interrogation after being confronted with CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence, police said.
Pramod Nautiyal, an employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), had initially denied any involvement. However, after three days of questioning during his four-day police remand, he admitted to his role in the theft, investigators claimed.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also recovered a gem-studded gold crown and other allegedly stolen items from Nautiyal's government accommodation.
Badrinath Station House Officer Mahadev Uniyal said the accused was questioned in several rounds. "He admitted before investigators that he was involved in the theft at Badrinath Dham and acknowledged that he had made a grave mistake," the officer said.
During searches, the SIT recovered cash, gold ornaments, a Shaligram stone (self-manifested form of Lord Vishnu), a silver idol, a silver serpent, Nepalese currency and other valuables from Nautiyal's official residence. Investigators had earlier recovered the missing ceremonial crown adorned with precious stones.
Police said the recoveries, along with digital evidence, formed the basis of the interrogation that led to the alleged confession. However, officials have not disclosed the estimated value of the recovered offerings or specified when each item went missing.
Investigators said several questions remain unanswered. While Nautiyal has allegedly admitted his involvement, he has not disclosed whether he acted alone or identified anyone who may have assisted him in removing or concealing the temple property.
"The wider conspiracy, if any, and the role of other possible suspects are being examined closely. Action will follow against anyone whose involvement is established through evidence," an SIT official said.
After the remand period ended, Nautiyal was produced before a court and sent back to judicial custody at Pursari jail in Chamoli. The SIT said it may seek his custody again if fresh evidence emerges or further interrogation becomes necessary.
The alleged theft has drawn widespread attention as it involves offerings made by devotees at one of Uttarakhand's most revered shrines. The incident has also raised concerns over the handling, storage and security of valuables entrusted to the temple administration.
The SIT said the investigation is continuing, with forensic and electronic evidence being cross-verified with witness statements and recovery records. Police are also examining how the accused allegedly gained access to the offerings and whether security protocols were bypassed or manipulated.