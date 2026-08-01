Badrinath temple donation theft accused confesses, SIT investigates possible wider conspiracy

DEHRADUN: The main accused in the alleged theft of offerings from the Badrinath temple has confessed during custodial interrogation after being confronted with CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence, police said.

Pramod Nautiyal, an employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), had initially denied any involvement. However, after three days of questioning during his four-day police remand, he admitted to his role in the theft, investigators claimed.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also recovered a gem-studded gold crown and other allegedly stolen items from Nautiyal's government accommodation.

Badrinath Station House Officer Mahadev Uniyal said the accused was questioned in several rounds. "He admitted before investigators that he was involved in the theft at Badrinath Dham and acknowledged that he had made a grave mistake," the officer said.

During searches, the SIT recovered cash, gold ornaments, a Shaligram stone (self-manifested form of Lord Vishnu), a silver idol, a silver serpent, Nepalese currency and other valuables from Nautiyal's official residence. Investigators had earlier recovered the missing ceremonial crown adorned with precious stones.