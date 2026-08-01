Bhalswa landfill site likely to be cleared by December, Manohar Lal reviews remediation work

NEW DELHI: Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal on Saturday reviewed the ongoing legacy waste remediation work at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Bhalswa sanitary landfill (SLF) site in north Delhi, where the remaining waste mound is expected to be cleared by December.

The minister directed the civic body to expedite the newly awarded work for processing fresh waste arriving at the site so that the pace of remediation is further accelerated and scientific management of incoming waste is ensured without delay.

Underscoring the government’s continued focus on accelerating remediation and monitoring the progress of legacy waste clearance, officials said the dumpsite is likely to be cleared by December.

During the inspection, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officials from the Delhi government’s Department of Urban Development and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) were present.