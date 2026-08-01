Centre asks RERAs to extend eligible real estate project deadlines by four months over West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: All state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) have been asked to grant a four-month extension in the registration and completion timelines of eligible real estate projects affected by disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In an advisory issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday to all regulatory authorities, it was stated that the prevailing situation in West Asia had adversely affected global supply chains, resulting in a shortage of construction materials, thereby impacting the timely construction of the real estate projects.

Referring to an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance on April 29, the advisory also noted that the ongoing West Asia situation has been treated as “war” for the invocation of the force majeure clause.

Section 6 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, provides for the extension of registration of a real estate project on account of force majeure, which, inter alia, includes “war” affecting the regular development of a real estate project.