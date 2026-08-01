Centre likely to table contentious FCRA Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday amid Opposition protests

NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to table the contentious Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in Parliament on Monday, sources familiar with the development said.
The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, was deferred after strong objections from Opposition parties and civil society organisations. Its tabling is expected to intensify the ongoing confrontation between the Opposition and the government over the alleged police action against protesting students and corruption allegations linked to donations for the Ram temple.
While political parties, church leaders and NGOs have opposed several proposed amendments, sources said the government may introduce changes before seeking its passage. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Cabinet ministers on the issue.
One of the principal objections is a provision empowering the Centre to appoint a “designated authority” to control the funds and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases. The Bill says about 16,000 associations are registered under the Act and receive nearly Rs 22,000 crore annually.
Last week, Shah met a delegation of church leaders, including the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI). The CBCI submitted a memorandum urging the government to withdraw the proposed Amendment Bill and the recently notified Rules and redraft both after wider consultations with stakeholders.
The CBCI said changes should not affect existing rights, legally acquired assets or ongoing charitable work, and sought independent judicial oversight in FCRA cases.
DMK MP P Wilson said the Bill would cause “irreparable harm” to civil society if enacted. “Institutions that have served millions through education, healthcare, and humanitarian efforts could face unprecedented government control, endangering constitutional rights and the rule of law. I urge all Members of Parliament, across party lines, to oppose and defeat this Draconian Bill. Let us unite to uphold our Constitution, safeguard our institutions, and preserve the spirit of public service,” he wrote on X.
While the Opposition has termed the Bill “dangerous”, the government has said it is dangerous only for those engaging in forced religious conversion using foreign contributions and for those abusing foreign funds for personal gain.