Centre likely to table contentious FCRA Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday amid Opposition protests

NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to table the contentious Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in Parliament on Monday, sources familiar with the development said.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, was deferred after strong objections from Opposition parties and civil society organisations. Its tabling is expected to intensify the ongoing confrontation between the Opposition and the government over the alleged police action against protesting students and corruption allegations linked to donations for the Ram temple.

While political parties, church leaders and NGOs have opposed several proposed amendments, sources said the government may introduce changes before seeking its passage. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Cabinet ministers on the issue.

One of the principal objections is a provision empowering the Centre to appoint a “designated authority” to control the funds and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases. The Bill says about 16,000 associations are registered under the Act and receive nearly Rs 22,000 crore annually.